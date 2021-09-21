Snipp Interactive Inc. Launches Program for Leading American Beverage Company in Partnership with a Top 5 Global Research Firm. Contract Value Ranges Between USD $1-$2MM

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp", the "Company") (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce it has entered into another agreement with a Top 5 global research and consulting firm and an existing client of the Company ("Client") to implement the Company's proprietary SnippREWARDS Platform initially across 7 countries for another key customer of this Client - an American multinational beverage company ("New Customer") that is renowned for its carbonated soft drinks and a global household name. The contract value tied to these 7 countries (In Latin America, Asia and the Middle East) is expected to range annually between USD $1-$2MM based on projected redemptions. The parties are working on a plan to launch 33 additional countries over the course of the next few quarters for a total roll out across 40 countries for the New Customer.

The Company had previously launched its SnippREWARDS platform for another customer of the same Client - a leading American Multichannel cigarette and tobacco company ("Customer") for whom Snipp currently is active in 34 countries. This Customer had initially implemented the SnippREWARDS Platform across a smaller set of countries before rolling out globally and we expect a similar roll out with the New Customer. Refer to press releases disseminated on these roll outs for the Customer:

March 4, 2021, titled "Snipp Receives Order from a Top 5 Global Research Firm for the Roll Out of SnippRewards Across 15 Countries January 5, 2021, titled "Snipp provides update on previously announced pilot program with a top 5 global research firm"

SnippREWARDS is one of the components of the Company's SnippCARE Platform a modular Customer Acquisition & Retention Platform. The SnippREWARDS Platform enables clients to implement multiple omni-channel, objectives-led, ROI driven programs to incentivize and engage customers. The SnippREWARDS Platform not only has over 3,500 rewards available as part of its catalogue but is also available in over 45 countries/currencies. SnippREWARDS is currently active in 37 unique countries.

"Our clients are increasingly becoming confident in our execution capabilities not only at a global scale but also to solve for a diverse set of marketing objectives without the need to invest in multiple platforms across different siloed organizational units. This contract is a testament to the increasing market recognition and confidence that our Fortune 500 Clients, net new clients in different industries, and potential new clients in different geographies are demonstrating in us", said Atul Sabharwal, Founder & CEO. "As we bring to a close the third quarter, we are excited by the profitable growth we are experiencing and look forward to sharing our successes in the coming weeks."

About Snipp:

Snipp is a global loyalty and promotions company with a singular focus: to develop disruptive engagement platforms that generate insights and drive sales. Our solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates and data analytics, all of which are seamlessly integrated to provide a one-stop marketing technology platform. We also provide the services and expertise to design, execute and promote client programs. SnippCheck, our receipt processing engine, is the market leader for receipt-based purchase validation; SnippLoyalty is the only unified loyalty solution in the market for CPG brands. Snipp has powered hundreds of programs for Fortune 1000 brands and world-class agencies and partners.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX-V) in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

