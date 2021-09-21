Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2021) - Negev Capital, a psychedelic medical intervention investment fund, has recently "doubled down" on its sizable investment in Small Pharma Inc (TSXV: DMT), a neuropharmaceutical company specialised in IP-led development of novel treatments for mental health conditions, with a focus on depression.

Negev Capital has a broader strategic relationship with Small Pharma, and this latest investment increases the cumulative investment to (USD)$1 million.

Negev Capital invests in companies that develop novel drugs for psychiatric disorders based on psychedelic compounds. Since its inception in February 2021, the fund has recorded exceptional performance through fifteen investments valued at $15+ million, executed across the USA, Canada and Europe.

Small Pharma initiated a clinical program into DMT-assisted therapy in February 2021. This program includes a Phase I/IIa trial on their lead candidate alongside the development of a robust pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.

Peter Rands, Small Pharma CEO, said: "Negev Capital's ongoing investment in our company is a vote of confidence in our robust pipeline of proprietary assets. Small Pharma's performance to date is a reflection of our team's capabilities and potential."

"Small Pharma's recent market cap of circa USD$100mln including approximately USD$42mln in cash is an exceptional investment opportunity giving consideration to the strong science team and progress in clinical trials. We are excited to play a crucial role in helping such companies to achieve their goals." - Ken Belotsky, Partner, Negev Capital.

About Negev Capital

Negev Capital is a psychedelic medical intervention investment fund with assets of USD$20+ million. We invest in drug discovery, with a focus on preclinical and/or Phase 1 stages of development. We aim to support those early stage companies in need of capital that promote the thoughtful, responsible, medical use of psychedelic medication for psychiatric disorders, and who have excellent management and science teams, and solid IP.

We believe that psychedelic medications will be not only disruptive to the practice of psychiatry, but hold the potential to reduce enormous amounts of human suffering, and we are committed to helping the field mature, and further promote ways for these treatments to reach all of those in need.

https://negevcap.com/

About Small Pharma Inc.

Small Pharma is a neuropharmaceutical company specialised in IP-led development of novel treatments for mental health conditions, with a focus on depression. Small Pharma initiated a clinical program into DMT-assisted therapy in February 2021. This program includes a Phase I/IIa trial on its lead candidate alongside development of a robust pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.

https://www.smallpharma.co.uk/

