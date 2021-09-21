Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2021) - Deveron Corp. (TSXV: FARM) ("Deveron" or the "Company"), a leading agriculture digital services and insights provider in North America, is pleased to announce the launch of its agricultural carbon services platform. The platform is the first of its kind to provide a scalable and streamlined process of collecting, analyzing, and sharing in-field soil carbon data to support the development of carbon programs.

Deveron's new platform eliminates a number of key bottlenecks impeding the current market for agriculture carbon. The Company views these improvements as key enablers for maximizing the creation of reliable and credible carbon credits. The platform is built on three key principles highlighted below:

Leverage Deveron's growing network of trained and dedicated soil technicians across North America, thus ensuring consistency of sampling

Provide single chain of custody from the farm to the lab in a digital platform

Ensure soil data integrity via best-in-class data security

"Carbon credits in agriculture are becoming a new opportunity for farmers to obtain direct financial compensation for positive environmental improvements implemented in their operations," stated David MacMillan, Deveron's President and CEO. "Over the past 2 years, we have helped multiple companies and growers collect and analyze soil data, leveraging our data technician network and our soil laboratory partners, including our recently acquisition, Woods End Laboratories. The development of our carbon services platform addresses the need to provide standardized carbon data across multiple locations. Our view is that high-value carbon credits in agriculture will require high fidelity field data which Deveron is uniquely positioned to provide while at the same time making sure field data is digitized and standardized to allow for comparability and auditability over time."

In conjunction with the Company's product announcement, Deveron has signed enterprise contract commencing this fall, to provide its carbon program to a large multinational agribusiness. Utilizing Deveron's industry-leading soil health platform, the client gains access to Deveron's extensive foot print of soil technicians across North America, providing a single chain of data custody from collection to analysis, assuring best in class data sharing and security. The contract is valued at US $125,000 and focuses on the US Midwest and could increase depending on demand for the client's carbon program.

About Deveron: Deveron is an agriculture technology company that uses data and insights to help farmers and large agriculture enterprises increase yields, reduce costs and improve farm outcomes. The company employs a digital process that leverages data collected on farms across North America to drive unbiased interpretation of production decisions, ultimately recommending how to optimize input use. Our team of agronomists and data scientists build products that recommend ways to better manage fertilizer, seed, fungicide, and other farm inputs. Additionally, we have a national network of data technicians that are deployed to collect various types of farm data, from soil to drone. Our geographic focus is the US and Canada where 1 billion acres are actively farmed annually.

