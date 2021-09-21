Binovi Technologies Corp.: Binovi Announces Management and Board Changes

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp. ("Binovi" or the "Company') (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF)(FRA:2EYA) a leader in neuro-vision performance technology, today announces that Tania Archer has resigned as Interim CEO and Director of the Company to pursue other endeavours, effective immediately. Ms. Archer will remain available to the Company to ensure a seamless transition. The Company is also pleased to announce that Marc Lakmaaker has been appointed Interim CEO and member of the board of directors.

Terry Booth, Chairman of the Board at Binovi, stated, "We want to thank Ms. Archer for her work for Binovi over the past few years, most recently as Interim COO and Interim CEO, where she was instrumental in developing new sales relationships and commencing the reorganization better to align the organization with our anticipated growth. We are also very pleased that Marc has accepted the role of Interim CEO. Marc is a capital markets savvy executive with deep experience in corporate and commercial development, communications and capital markets, a mix of capabilities that matches the needs for this position at this stage in the development of the Company. I have had the opportunity to work with Marc over the past several years, and have always been impressed with his insights, ability to execute and deliver. I look forward to working closely with Marc as we capitalize on the amazing prospects for the Company."

"This was a difficult decision that I reached after much consideration. I am proud of all that we have accomplished together, and I want to thank the team for all of their hard work and support," said Archer. "Binovi's brand visibility has grown exponentially during the pandemic, resulting in significant quarter over quarter increased sales and revenue growth. I am excited to watch the many strategic partnerships with professional sports teams that were secured during my tenure, as both the head of marketing and as the Interim CEO, continue to benefit from Binovi's technology platform that uses neuroscience to unlock human performance. I will sorely miss my colleagues at Binovi but I am confident that in Mr. Lakmaaker the Company has appointed a capable successor."

As Interim CEO, Archer led Binovi during a difficult restructuring and her efforts resulted in the company's increased sales and brand visibility during an otherwise challenging fiscal year. She is a known leader in the areas of sports performance technology and product positioning within global markets, and was directly responsible for securing a number of key strategic partners on behalf of Binovi, including but not limited to Sporting KC (MLS), Dallas Stars (NHL), OK State Naseball (NCAA), Logan Cusson Racing, Babe Ruth League, STEM Sports, Jennifer Botterill (Olympian), Kareem Rush (NBA), Penticton Vees, Eli Wilson Goaltending, Michael Rabasca (MLS) and KU Jayhawks Football (NCAA). Archer also launched a number of key diversity and inclusion initiatives during her tenure at Binovi.

Marc Lakmaaker, Interim CEO, added, "With increased interest in the Company's solutions from a wide variety of industry verticals, including high performance athletes, education and visual therapists, we are in a good position to capitalize on this momentum. I am excited about this opportunity and will work tirelessly to ensure Binovi remains the leader in this burgeoning field. My immediate focus will be on housekeeping, including recapitalizing the Company so we can progress with our internal reorganization, as well as execute on our growing commercial pipeline. I look forward to working with the team and the board, as well as working with the science team on our endeavours in the early learning space, such as our initiative with Dr. Stoddard on the positive impact visual therapy can potentially have on children's ability to learn to read. I am grateful for the support Ms. Archer is providing during this transition period and will continue to build on her work and the relationships she established with numerous athletes, sports and other organizations."

Marc Lakmaaker has over 20 years of executive experience, including in financial and corporate communications, corporate finance, marketing and company management in North America, Europe, and Asia. He is a passionate advocate of investor and corporate brand building. He is the founder of Clearview Capital Consult, a boutique strategy consultancy. At Clearview, Marc supported clients with the development and execution of strategic corporate initiatives, such as corporate development, commercial strategies and communications. Marc holds an MSc in Chemical Engineering from the University of Twente, the Netherlands.

The Company also wishes to inform that concurrent with his resignation as board member, Mr. Salim Mithani resigned as CTO of the Company.

About Binovi Connect

Binovi is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing users access to all points of their individual performance from their phone, tablet or desktop computer. Designed for vision optimization and the enhancement of skills related to cognitive performance, Binovi provides measurable results in less time, and with less effort. As a SAAS based solution, the Binovi Connect App is supported by specialized expert knowledge, unique data insights and supporting hardware to deliver customized, one-on-one cognitive training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 Students, Vision Care Specialists, and Sports Performance testing and training. Binovi is currently used in over 20 countries.

