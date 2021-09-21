Warrior Gold Inc. (TSX-V WAR) ("Warrior Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. ("GoldSpot") (TSXV: SPOT) to acquire magnetics/VLF, LiDAR and radiometric data on Warrior Gold's KLC and Arnold properties located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. Once the surveys are complete, GoldSpot will analyze the acquired data set utilizing its proprietary machine learning technology and geoscience expertise.

Efficient Data Acquisition

GoldSpot's newly acquired geophysical services division utilizes the M-PASS system, a triaxial magnetic gradient/VLF platform, with a 2048-channel radiometric sensor which includes a high-precision LiDAR sensor and high-resolution cameras capable of producing four-band imagery. The combination of these systems onto a single helicopter allows for increased data captured through a single mobilization and flight creating a significantly cost-effective solution for multi-parameter data.

Danièle Spethmann Warrior Gold's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are really pleased to work with GoldSpot and their new team of geophysicists and data acquisition technicians. The geophysical and LiDAR data acquired from this survey will be the foundational work upon which the Warrior Gold and GoldSpot teams will base their AI targeting efforts on our new ground. It really is exciting times in the exploration/data acquisition industry. These new data acquisition tools, as well as the sophisticated software available to assist in the targeting exercises, continue to refine the methods used in the discovery process."

Expertise in the Abitibi

GoldSpot's technical team has a long history of working in the Abitibi and will work closely with the Warrior Gold technical team to analyze the acquired geoscience data sets to develop and refine Smart Targets on our new ground.

"Our engagement with Warrior Gold brings us back to our roots in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. This will be our ninth project in the Abitibi and the repeat engagement highlights the successes that we have had. GoldSpot is excited to launch its M-PASS program on Warrior Gold's KLC/Arnold ground and we look forward to demonstrating the functionality and proficiency of the data acquisition arm at GoldSpot," stated Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman and President of GoldSpot, who added, "Far too many exploration companies are forced to limit which data sets they want to incorporate into their exploration plan. With M-PASS and GoldSpot's computing power that will no longer be the case as GoldSpot is offering a multitude of high-quality data acquisition products that can be combined at a fraction of competitor's costs."

About Warrior Gold Inc.

Warrior Gold is a TSX Venture Exchange-listed company that has consolidated a significant and prospective land package in the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp in Ontario, Canada. The properties are hosted in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the world's best-endowed greenstone belts with +200 million ounces of gold produced to date. The properties are host to regional and property-scale mineralized structures that are considered to be second order structures off the Larder Lake Cadillac Deformation Zone LLCDZ the regional structure in the belt known to be spatially associated with the gold mines hosted in the camp.

The properties assembled include: the 100%-owned Goodfish-Kirana, the Arnold property and the recently optioned KL West (KLW) and KL Central (KLC). Warrior's land position in the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp comprises 19,307 ha, over 376 claims and 29 patented claims and ranks the company as one of the largest landholders in the Kirkland Lake region.

?Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although Warrior Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Warrior Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. In addition to other risks that may affect the forward-looking statements in this press release are those set out in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of the financial condition and results of operations for the year ended March 31, 2021 and the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, which are available at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Warrior Gold undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005400/en/

Contacts:

Danièle Spethmann, P.Geo.

President CEO

+1 647 344-3433

dspethmann@warriorgoldinc.com

Daniel Rodriguez

Corporate Development

+1 604 353-4080

drodriguez@warriorgoldinc.com