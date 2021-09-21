Amwins Global Risks, the specialist insurance and reinsurance broker, announced today the appointment of Gary Keenan in the role of head of construction engineering. Keenan will take over from current managing director, Steve Willsmer, who retires at the end of this year.

Mark Cody, chief executive officer of Worldwide Specialty, a division of Amwins Global Risks, commented;

"We are delighted to be welcoming Gary to the team, and we thank Steve for his dedication and hard work over the last 13 years to build out our construction and engineering portfolio. We view this segment of the industry as key to our future proposition and our aim is to build a core of excellence in this class, under Gary's leadership and to take full advantage of his wealth of global expertise.

There is a huge amount of disruption and dislocation within London-based broking firms but here at Amwins Global Risks, we can promise a stable platform for Gary and his team to build on. Gary will be our cornerstone in this class as we look to hire the very best talent and expertise from across the market."

Keenan joins from Ed Broking where he held the role of divisional director. He previously worked for Miller Insurance Services.

As part of the firm's 150-year vision, Amwins continues investing in its International division ensuring its worldwide clients unrivalled access to global capacity.

