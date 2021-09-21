Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: High Consumer Preference for Organic Honey for its Nutritional Value Promoting a Balanced Ecosystems

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Persistence Market Research's latest study, the global organic honey market is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Increased utilization of organic honey as a natural and additive-free substitute to artificial sweeteners is driving its demand. Demand for organic ingredients in the food & beverage industry is surging. This is due to increased consumption and preference for organic products among consumers. Moreover, the industry is keenly looking for substitutes to conventional sweeteners such as sugar due to the high calories that they impart to the foods in which they are utilized. Demand for low-calorie or calorie-free sweeteners is high, and organic honey is the ideal choice for food & beverage manufacturers across the globe.

Obtaining certifications is being seen by manufacturers as a way to drive sales and increase market share.

Manuka honey is triple-tested to ensure its purity, quality, and MGO potency. The New Zealand government's Ministry of Primary Industry and UMF association have granted certificates to Manuka Health New Zealand Limited for its high-quality manuka honey. It has also received multiple accreditations for its authenticity, such as non-GMO, kosher, ISO 9001, BRC, halal, and many more.

In 2019, Hilltop Honey Ltd. achieved kosher certificates for its products and also received Grade A on the BRC audit. These certifications build trust toward the brand and the organization. It also started in-house authentic testing and expanded its technical team to provide pure and safe products to customers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

High growth potential for the market of organic honey is shown by regions such as South Asia , Latin America , and East Asia , with value CAGRs at 10.3%, 9.1%, and 8.6%, respectively.

, , and , with value CAGRs at 10.3%, 9.1%, and 8.6%, respectively. Based on end use, high growth potential is depicted by the pharmaceuticals industry and retail/household sector at value CAGRs of 9% and 8.4%, respectively.

Europe and East Asia are dominating the marketplace with a market share of more than 45% together, mainly on the back of high consumption of healthy products such as organic honey in these regions.

and are dominating the marketplace with a market share of more than 45% together, mainly on the back of high consumption of healthy products such as organic honey in these regions. Russia & the U.K. hold major share in Europe , and China alone accounts for more than 80% of the market in East Asia .

& the U.K. hold major share in , and alone accounts for more than 80% of the market in . The COVID-19 pandemic had significant repercussions on the global organic honey industry. Major impact was observed on the supply chain as it got disrupted due to nationwide lockdowns and international trade restrictions. But as the situation improves, the market is anticipated to have an optimistic growth outlook.

"Organic honey has varied application in food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, and retail/household sectors. However, increased acceptance of organic honey in pharmaceuticals is anticipated to act as a demand accelerator for the market," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies manufacturing organic honey are looking to invest in research & development activities to come up with new and improved products. This is majorly done for the sake of obtaining new flavors or types of organic honey, which helps companies improve their product range and market penetration across various regions.

Nature Nate's Honey Co. focuses on research & development for offering innovative products to its customers, along with strong emphasis on quality. It conducts various tests for ensuring the purity of its product through its lab and third-party labs to ensure high-quality standards.

Y.S. Eco Bee Farms focuses on intensive research & development for producing new bee organic products. Research for new products is carried out at the company's advanced laboratories with expert scientists to deliver safe, pure, and organic natural products.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global organic honey market, presenting historical data (2016-2020) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2021-2031.

The study offers compelling insights on the basis of type (manuka honey, sourwood honey, buckwheat honey, rosemary honey, dandelion honey, eucalyptus honey, and others), end use (food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceuticals, retail/household, and others), and distribution channel (business to business and business to consumers), across seven major regions of the world.

