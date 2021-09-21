DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 33. Interim Report

21.09.2021

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 33. Interim Report

On January 25, 2021, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 5.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from February 1, 2021 through July 31, 2023. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



In the period from 13.09.2021 through 17.09.2021, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows: United States Germany (XETRA) Total Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) 13.09.2021 25.000 312,911 29.000 266,2315 54.000 14.09.2021 25.603 312,4238 30.000 265,5576 55.603 15.09.2021 18.330 312,6829 26.500 265,0341 44.830 16.09.2021 60.000 311,5717 38.000 266,1867 98.000 17.09.2021 90.000 307,3423 60.000 262,7302 150.000 1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase. Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2021-2023-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback3 ) Guildford, United Kingdom, 21.09.2021 Linde plc

