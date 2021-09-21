Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2021) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line CBD and hemp oil company and a producer and distributor of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland and Europe, comments on Italy's cannabis decriminalization referendum, which received the required 500,000+ signatures well ahead of the September 30 deadline to be included in the country's 2022 vote.

"This is another important milestone in the ongoing legalization trend sweeping across Europe," commented Marcel Gamma, CEO of CBD of Denver. "Our Rockflowr business already works with several clients in Italy, and we are well positioned to capitalize on a favorable vote by Italy's citizenry in 2022."

CBD of Denver is currently generating approximately US$300k in monthly revenue from 10 shops in Italy selling Rockflowr products. Italy is a very high margin market, and the Company has assigned a dedicated Rockflowr account manager to further develop this market in the coming months as its high-quality Swiss indoor flowers are very much in demand.

While cannabis consumption and medical marijuana are permissible in Italy today, it remains illegal to buy, sell or mass cultivate cannabis in the country.

Industry groups estimate potential tax revenues for the state at approximately US$8.2 billion annually should cannabis be decriminalized in Italy.

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD) a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") and a producer and distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe and the US. CBDD is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders driven by a passion to improve lives and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis.

Through our brand Rockflowr and BlackPearlCBD we reach our consumers and have built up a strong customer base by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC but is not an Isolate where the THC is stripped from the product rendering it ineffective. We use a proprietary technique adding terpenes as the activation ingredient, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry and only available at www.cbdofdenver.com

