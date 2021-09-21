AirIQ Inc.: AirIQ Announces Partnership with Fleetio

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / AirIQ Inc. ("AirIQ") (TSXV:IQ), a leader in wireless asset management services, today announced that it has partnered with Fleetio, a fleet management software platform enabling AirIQ customers to integrate their data from AirIQ Fleet on one easy to use internal platform, and thereby better manage their day to day operations, saving time and money.

"We believe software integrations are critical in helping fleets centralize their data for improved reporting and decision-making", said Meghan Saunders, Partner Marketing Manager of Fleetio. "We're excited to be partnering with AirIQ to provide an integration to help mutual customers gain insights into key vehicle metrics to more effectively manage asset allocation and replacement schedules, as well as automate the maintenance and repair process", continued Meghan.

"We are very pleased with our new partnership with Fleetio," stated Mike Robb, President and Chief Executive Officer of AirIQ, "as it further enhances the value of our solution and provides our customers with the ability to streamline their fleet management operations in an efficient and cost-saving manner," continued Mr. Robb.

About Fleetio

Fleetio is an easy-to-use software platform that helps fleets of all sizes track, analyze and improve fleet operations. With a mobile-first mindset and focus on automating the fleet operations process through seamless integrations with business solutions like telematics devices, maintenance shops and fuel cards, Fleetio's web and mobile-based technology enables fleet managers, drivers, mechanics and vendors to access and update fleet data in real-time and get actionable insights like total cost of ownership. With Fleetio, users can manage maintenance, DVIRs, fuel, parts, inventory, vehicle assignments, recalls and more all in one place. Fleetio powers public and private fleets in more than 70 countries in industries like consumer and business services, construction, transportation and many others. Learn more at www.fleetio.com.

About AirIQ

AirIQ (TSXV: IQ) was founded in 1997 and is a pioneer in IoT based asset management solutions. AirIQ's solutions allow commercial businesses to reliably, effectively and efficiently monitor assets in near real time. The Company develops iOS and Android mobile and web-based applications, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be readily integrated with existing software. AirIQ solutions are mixed fleet capable and provide fleet reporting, maintenance, compliance, safety and analytics utilizing multiple hardware options including a fully integrated video telematics camera solution and a battery powered solution for non-powered assets. For additional information on AirIQ please visit the Company's website at www.airiq.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information based on management's best estimates and the current operating environment. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, AirIQ's operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "hope", "goal", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. These statements are based upon certain material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking statements, including AirIQ's perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such forward-looking statements are as of the date which such statement is made and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from future results expressed, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in market and competition, technological and competitive developments and potential downturns in economic conditions generally. Therefore, actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Other than as may be required by law, AirIQ disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of such information, future events or otherwise.

