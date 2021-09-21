Industry leaders to increase patient access to clinical research and scale remote enrollment of participants for trial sponsors to promote increased health equity.

Trialbee the leading enrollment performance company, and Castor, a leading provider of decentralized and hybrid clinical trial solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate patient enrollment, optimize patient engagement, and reduce site burden for clinical trials globally.

Castor and Trialbee's logical integration allows sponsors to meet enrollment timelines with continuous access to all their study data. Together, the fast-growing companies will expedite patient recruitment and streamline clinical trials through advanced data science and streamlined workflows for patient enrollment, data collection, and engagement. The partnership will diversify patient participation and improve equitable health outcomes for global decentralized and hybrid clinical programs.

"We are excited to partner with Trialbee to improve patient engagement, as well as optimize patient diversity and study inclusivity with real-time insights around patient demographics across all recruitment channels," said Derk Arts, M.D., Ph.D., CEO Founder, Castor. "Our partnership provides sponsors a seamless decentralized and hybrid clinical trial solution to manage all their clinical trial touchpoints and expand inclusivity at a global scale."

Recruiting and retaining qualified clinical trial participants is increasingly difficult as clinical study designs become more complex. According to industry estimates, the amount of patient eligibility in clinical trials has increased approximately 150% in the last decade. As a result, life sciences companies demand a patient matching and enrollment platform that can help them better manage the patient's journey into a clinical trial while optimizing enrollment outcomes. With Trialbee and Castor's proven integrations, clinical trial sponsors can seamlessly manage all clinical trial touchpoints while ensuring data quality every step of the way.

"Over 70 percent of potential clinical trial participants live more than two hours away from a trial site, increasing the need for greater scale and reach in patient awareness for today's trial designs," said Matt Walz, Chief Executive Officer at Trialbee. "Through our combined capabilities, clinical trials can deploy an end-to-end solution to simplify the patient journey, including early introductions to clinical trials, enrollment performance analytics, and remote data capture for decentralized clinical trials."

About Trialbee

Trialbee is the leading global data and technology platform for patient matching and enrollment in clinical trials. Trialbee Hive operationalizes real world data (RWD) and applies data science to match patients globally. Our enrollment platform simplifies the journey for matched patients to qualify and participate in clinical research. Partnering with Sponsors, CROs, and virtual/decentralized sites, and software providers, Trialbee is achieving patient enrollment goals and driving enhancements in diversity in clinical trial populations. We are the smartest way to match and enroll patients for your clinical trial. For more information, visit http://www.trialbee.com or contact us at solutions@trialbee.com.

About Castor

Castor is a leading provider of decentralized and hybrid clinical trial solutions to democratize research. With the highest-rated eClinical platform for decentralized and hybrid clinical trials, Castor's plug-and-play platform offers rapid deployment at scale, enabling researchers to create a trial in a matter of clicks, with easy enrollment, consent, and real-world data capture. Castor is bringing human-centered design to the clinical trial process, from recruitment to analysis, and improving the quality, security, and reusability of data for researchers worldwide. For more information, visit www.castoredc.com.

