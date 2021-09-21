Developed by Dutch company UseAllEnergy, the module is fabricated with a heat exchanger placed on the rear side that works as a heat source for a brine-water heat pump. Thanks to this innovation, the heat pump does not need to get heat from a borehole yet can still generate sufficient thermal energy. The solution is claimed to be easy to install and also to be suitable for retrofits.From pv magazine Germany René Siegerink is an automation engineer living in Bentelo in the Netherlands who has developed his own concept for the electric heating of the future. On the roof of his detached house built ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...