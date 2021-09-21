Amolyt Pharma to Present Phase 1 Clinical Trial Data for Lead Product Candidate AZP-3601 at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research 2021 Annual Meeting

Company will also host key opinion leader webinar on Friday, October 1 at 10:00am ET, to discuss Phase 1 healthy volunteer data in more detail

LYON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amolyt Pharma, a global company specialized in developing therapeutic peptides for rare endocrine and related diseases, today announced that the company will present a poster at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research 2021 Annual Meeting, October 1-4, 2021, in San Diego, CA.



The poster will review data from the single ascending dose (SAD) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) healthy volunteer cohorts of the company's Phase 1 clinical trial of its lead product candidate, AZP-3601. AZP-3601 is being developed as a potential treatment for hypoparathyroidism.

Details are as follows:

ASBMR Annual Meeting

Title: Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics following Single and Multiple Administration of AZP-3601, a Novel Long-Acting PTH Analog, to Healthy Adults

Day/time: The poster will be available to meeting participants beginning at 8:00am PT on Friday, October 1, 2021.

Additional details can be found on the ASBMRwebsite, and a copy of the poster will be available on the Amolyt website once the presentation concludes.

Investor Webinar

Amolyt will host a key opinion leader.

About AZP-3601

AZP-3601 is an investigational therapeutic peptide designed to target a specific conformation of the parathyroid hormone (PTH) receptor in order to safely produce sustained levels of calcium in the blood and thereby manage the symptoms of hypoparathyroidism. AZP-3601 is designed to be selectively active through this distinct conformation of the PTH receptor and to limit urine calcium excretion by restoring calcium reabsorption by the kidney, with the goal of consequently preventing chronic kidney disease. In addition, AZP-3601 is designed to have a unique receptor profile and short half-life, which would have the potential to preserve bone integrity, an important potential benefit since the majority of patients with hypoparathyroidism are peri- and menopausal women who are at an increased risk of developing osteoporosis.

About Amolyt Pharma

Amolyt Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is building on its team's established expertise in therapeutic peptides to deliver life-changing treatments to patients suffering from rare endocrine and related diseases. Its portfolio includes AZP-3601, a long-acting PTH analog as a potential treatment of hypoparathyroidism, AZP-3813, a peptide growth hormone receptor antagonist for the potential treatment of acromegaly, and AZP-3404, which is undergoing indication selection work. Amolyt Pharma aims to further expand and develop its portfolio by leveraging its global network in the field of endocrinology and with support from a strong syndicate of international investors. To learn more, visit https://amolytpharma.com/or follow us on Twitter at @AmolytPharma.

Media:

Cherilyn Cecchini, M.D.

LifeSci Communications

ccecchini@lifescicomms.com

+1.646.876.5196

Investors:

Ashley Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

arr@lifesciadvisors.com

+1.617.430.7577