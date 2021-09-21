Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc.: Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Expands Its Modular Vaccine Platform (MVP) Through New Technology Licensing Agreement with the University of California San Diego

- Licensed Candidates Hold Potential to Address Emerging SARS-CoV-2 and other Infectious Diseases Including Human and Veterinary Applications -

NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. ("Mosaic" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:CPMV), a development-stage biotechnology company focused on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that it has licensed rights to develop and commercialize several novel vaccine candidates that have been validated in pre-clinical infectious disease studies including SARS-CoV-2 and other infectious disease applications. The new technology was licensed from the University of California San Diego (UC San Diego) and expands the Company's Modular Vaccine Platform (MVP) for infectious diseases.

"This technology facilitates the combination of a potent immune stimulant with carefully selected peptides related to infectious diseases to create vaccine candidates. The resulting constructs are designed to teach cells of the immune system to recognize the pathogen and prevent infection," said Nicole F. Steinmetz, Ph.D., acting chief scientific officer of Mosaic. "Additionally, the vaccine candidates can be blended into slow-release polymer-based dermal implants or topically applied micro-needle patches. Potential benefits of this delivery technology include stability at room temperature for storage and shipment, slow release of the vaccine candidate for single-dose efficacy and potential self-administration."

"This licensing agreement with UC San Diego significantly expands and adds value to our Modular Vaccine Platform. The science behind the technology has been well funded by federal agencies resulting in data that has been published in leading scientific journals by Mosaic co-founders, UC San Diego nanoengineering professors Nicole Steinmetz and Jon Pokorski and their colleagues, further validating the approach." said Steven King, chief executive officer of Mosaic. "The modular vaccine platform is a natural extension of the immune-stimulating properties of our lead immuno-oncology candidate, MIE-101, combined with directing an immune response to pre-defined infectious disease targets. Importantly, the MVP approach of linking disease specific targets to a protein nanoparticle adjuvant allows the potential to rapidly develop countermeasures, from concept to candidate within a matter of weeks, for SARS-CoV-2 variants and other emerging infectious diseases."

About the Modular Vaccine Platform (MVP)

Mosaic's MVP links a protein nanoparticle-based adjuvant with carefully selected target peptides of interest to direct a protective or potentially a therapeutic immune response. The adjuvant is recognized as a foreign entity, thus stimulating immune activation, while the attached peptide focuses the immune response to recognize and attack the specific target(s) of choice. This technology platform has been successfully evaluated for effectiveness in preclinical studies, demonstrating efficacy for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, as well as SARS and HPV. Applicability in other disease settings has also been demonstrated in scientific publications. The MVP platform is designed to facilitate the rapid development of vaccine candidates due to its modular nature. The adjuvant and linking chemistry can be stockpiled and ready for the identification of targets of interest, which can be linked for testing in a very short time. The MVP candidates, when blended into slow-release polymer delivery devices, allow for shipment of materials at room temperature and potential self-administration, making the platform ideal for rapid response situations. Researchers at UC San Diego have identified a lead vaccine candidate for COVID-19 while simultaneously advancing the system for rapid response and the development of vaccine candidates to address additional infectious and other diseases. MVP studies performed by researchers at the Center for Nano-ImmunoEngineering at UC San Diego were externally funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF).

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases. Mosaic's core technology platform is based on Cowpea mosaic virus ("CPMV"), which is non-infectious to humans or other animals but upon intra-tumoral administration, elicits a strong innate immune response resulting in potent anti-tumor activity against the primary and distant tumor sites. The broad potential of our lead candidate, MIE-101, for the treatment of many different types of cancer and potential combination therapies continues to be supported by numerous publications and grant funding through our university collaborators at the UC San Diego Center for Nano-ImmunoEngineering. In addition, the core technology has a potential application as part of a modular vaccine platform (MVP) that has already generated promising data in infectious disease preclinical models, including COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccine research is currently being performed by our co-founders and was funded by the National Science Foundation. For additional information about Mosaic, please visit MosaicIE.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss Mosaic's future operations and its ability to successfully advance the product candidates; the nature, strategy and focus of Mosaic's business; and the development and commercial potential and potential benefits of any of Mosaic's product candidates. Mosaic may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Mosaic's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of these forward-looking statements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release, including: the uncertainties associated with raising sufficient capital to advance these product candidates, which may not be available on favorable terms or at all; advancing Mosaic's multiple products into clinical trials, the clinical development and regulatory approval of Mosaic's product candidates, including potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; the potential that earlier preclinical studies of Mosaic's product candidates may not be predictive of future results; risks related to business interruptions, including but not limited to, the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, which could harm Mosaic's financial condition and increase its costs and expenses. The foregoing review of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risks discussed in Mosaic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, Mosaic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether, as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

