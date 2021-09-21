Optec International, Inc.: Optec International Optec's Z2O Division Territories Report

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI) today announced the company's subsidiary Z2O territories report Period Ending September 19th, 2021.

The company launched the Z2O pilot program earlier this year in Austin Texas, the results of the "Uber" of cleaning services app and service providers was accepted extremely well and continues to gain momentum and growth.

As promised, the Z2O network soft launch was initiated in San Diego and Miami, alongside expanding the existing operations in Austin, Texas. The initial beta testing results for the period 9/08/21 to 9/19/21 have shown a total of $699,404, and the volume of the break down per location indicated that the volume was in Austin $349.330, the volume in Miami was $175,266 and in San Diego was $174,808.

The results of this beta testing proved to have a huge success. The software and the hardware of the Z2O system withstood this volume and no downtime in the logs. Now that the beta results are in, the company plans on having aggressive expansion plans in the U.S. and in the European nations. The European version is being worked on by the engineers and coming along with a lot of positives.

The Z2O users are asking Z2O for additional "uber" type services other than cleaning, and these services range from home repair projects, plumbing services, electrical services, Pet sitting services, senior care services, and babysitting services. We are looking into all of these opportunities to meet Z2O users' needs and request, to provide them the services they are looking for while maintaining a high level of service delivery with the focus on customer satisfaction.

The company will be announcing additional territory launches throughout the rest of the year.

About Z2O:

During these challenging times, there is a vital need to protect businesses and homes from harmful bacteria, viruses, and everything in between. Z2O is a new, on-demand app, delivering an effortless way to schedule cleaning and disinfecting services using smart devices, at the same time providing existing companies and starts ups new opportunities to create jobs and operate and expand business services. This is like the Uber of cleaning and disinfecting, offering the opportunity for the local workforce to have the ability to generate income for essential services that will help their local community as well as expand job opportunities for their employees and staff.

Available 24/7, Z2O provides a fast, efficient way to schedule one-time or recurring services at home or at work.

Services include home and real estate, businesses and restaurants, schools and childcare, fitness centers and gyms, hotels, senior care facilities, airports, and public service areas, and much more.

Visit the Z2O website at www.z2o.com for more information

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer products along with electronic LED, Ultraviolet (U.V.) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Temperature Scanning product line is being launched at a time when H.R. directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com

