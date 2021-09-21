Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood to Present at Franchise Conference

Boxwood Managing Partner Will Participate in Panel Discussion at Springboard Event

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Boxwood Partners' Managing Partner J. Patrick Galleher will be a featured speaker at the Springboard Event for Emerging Franchisors in Philadelphia, PA on September 26-28.

Boxwood Partners is a leading middle-market investment bank based in Jupiter, FL. The firm has acted as an exclusive advisor on 14 franchisor transactions over the past 36 months. Galleher, Managing Director Brian Alas and Associate Dan Martinson will represent Boxwood Partners at the Springboard Event.

Galleher will take part in a panel discussion entitled "Springing to the Next Level - Preparing Now for Third Party Capital Investment". It will be moderated by Jay Duke and include Galleher, Grant Marcks, Principal at The Riverside Company, and Josh Skolnick, CEO and Co-Founder of Horsepower Brands.

The discussion will address how franchisors can prepare and plan for their growth using third party investment. Members of the panel will discuss what strategic investors, private equity firms and other potential investors value most when looking at a company. They will provide insight into factors franchisors should consider when making their business more attractive for capital investment.

The Springboard Event provides attendees with industry best practices and take a holistic approach to the many disciplines that create a successful franchisor. Those attending will receive valuable, actionable advice from experienced franchise founders and will be able to network with others in the franchising community.

"The Springboard Event is an outstanding annual conference bringing together emerging members from the franchise space from across the country," said Galleher. "I am looking forward to sharing my thoughts with franchisors about how they can increase their value through third party capital investment."

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC, is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve.

For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

