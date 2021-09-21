Vertical Exploration Inc.: Vertical Exploration Provides Encouraging Initial Sales and Marketing Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:VERT) ("Vertical"or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding its highly encouraging initial sales and marketing efforts for the Company's premium-quality St-Onge Wollastonite.

Since receiving approval for its St-Onge quarry from the various Ministries' in the Government of Quebec in the past week, Vertical, through its distributor Wollammo Distribution Inc. (Wollammo), has already received initial test marketing orders of the Wollammo packaged product from two large Canadian home improvement and garden retail corporations. The Wollammo product, which consists of 100% St-Onge Wollastonite, is a premium grade natural Wollastonite mineral product that helps to increase plant available silicon, calcium and magnesium in soils and enhance plant stress tolerance, increase yields and improve pest management for a variety of agricultural crops. In addition, Vertical and Wollammo have also received numerous on-line sales orders from a range of home, garden and larger agricultural customers wanting to test out and use the St-Onge based Wollammo product on their fall gardens, crops and greenhouse plants.

Peter P. Swistak, President/CEO of Vertical Exploration Inc., commented: "We've gotten off to a fast start since receiving quarry and production approval for our top quality Wollastonite just a few days ago. Our Wollammo distributor is doing a great job responding to the numerous enquiries from all types of large and small Canadian agricultural retailers and growers who want to know more about our premium St-Onge Wollastonite, and place initial product orders as well. We also have plans to begin marketing our Wollastonite product to the many large home and garden retail corporations and agricultural producers in the United States, as it represents a huge market opportunity for our Company. We anticipate providing further updates regarding sales opportunities and our marketing plans for both Canada and the United States in the coming weeks and months."

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

