Havn Life Sciences Inc.: HAVN Life Announces Distribution Deal with Horizon Grocery + Wellness

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FSE:5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life"), a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of active pharmaceutical ingredients that support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind, is pleased to announce their partnership with Horizon Grocery + Wellness, Western Canada's leading distributor of organic and natural foods, natural personal care items, and nutritional health supplements (the "Distribution Deal"). Horizon will distribute the full portfolio of HAVN Life's line natural health products, which launched this June. The Company is also pleased to announce that it has recently partnered with Well.ca, one of the biggest online natural health retailers in Canada.

"We are proud to be partnering with Horizon, who will provide a distribution link to hundreds of retailers who prefer to work with Horizon to gain efficiency in their supply chain," says HAVN Life CEO, Tim Moore. "This partnership will allow HAVN Life to accelerate the expansion of our retail footprint and potentially build sales of our natural health product portfolio," he adds.

With this partnership in place, HAVN Life adds to its expanding retail and distribution network, which currently includes Choices Market and Nesters Market locations in B.C., as well as online retailers Well.ca and Amazon.ca and through their own ecommerce site, yourhavnlife.com, shipping to Canada and the U.S.

The first purchase order of HAVN Life products is expected to be placed in early November, in time for Horizon's December Specials Catalogue running November 22nd to December 19th, 2021.

HAVN Life natural health product formulations are non-GMO, vegan, bioavailable, and naturally-derived from functional mushrooms and other plants and created with human optimization in mind. The natural health product line has been thoughtfully formulated with adaptogens and antioxidants to support overall brain health, with natural compounds that are proven to support memory, focus, energy, and overall cognitive function.

About Horizon Grocery + Wellness

Established in 1976, Horizon Grocery + Wellness is Western Canada's leading distributor of organic and natural foods, natural personal care items and nutritional health supplements. Horizon is known for dedication to logistical excellence, personalized account service, consistent, high fill rates, and commitment to integrity in product selection. Horizon is the supplier of major natural, grocery and independent grocery chains, independent natural health stores, buying clubs, restaurants, cafés and specialty retailers via a fleet of trucks and common carriers.

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs, the development of natural health products, and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind.

Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end supply chain of standardized, naturally derived psychedelic compounds for research that will define the future of modern medicine. With its new line of natural health products, HAVN Life offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help boost immune function, reduce inflammation and support a healthy lifestyle.

