Dienstag, 21.09.2021
Relay Medical – Jetzt der Durchbruch für gleich zwei Schlüsseltechnologien!?
Altamira Therapeutics to Provide Business Update on Bentrio Program

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO), a company dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs through RNA therapeutics, allergy and viral infection protection, and inner ear therapeutics, today announced that it will provide a business update on Bentrio, its nasal spray for protection against airborne viruses and allergens, through a live conference call and webcast on Monday, September 27, 2021, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To participate telephonically, please dial (888) 506-0062 (U.S.) or (973) 528-0011 (international), conference code 590321. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call, which will include accompanying slides, can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at www.altamiratherapeutics.com under "Events and Presentations" in the "Investors & Media" section. An archive of the webcast will also be available following the conclusion of the conference call.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics is dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs. The Company is currently active in three areas: the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets (OligoPhore / SemaPhore platforms; preclinical), nasal sprays for protection against airborne viruses and allergens (Bentrio; commercial) or the treatment of vertigo (AM-125; Phase 2), and the development of therapeutics for intratympanic treatment of tinnitus or hearing loss (Keyzilen® and Sonsuvi®, Phase 3). The Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. The shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CYTO."

Investor Contact:

Stephen Kilmer
(647) 872-4849
sjk@altamiratherapeutics.com

SOURCE: Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.



