- (PLX AI) - Lonza says Triumvira Announces First Patient with HER2-overexpressing Cancer Dosed with TAC-T Cell Therapy Using the Lonza Cocoon Platform.
- • The Phase 1/2 trial is actively enrolling HER2-overexpressing cancer patients at clinical trial sites across the US
- • In addition to TAC01-HER2, Triumvira intends to bring multiple TAC programs directed at other promising targets in solid and liquid cancers into clinical development in the coming years
- • Lonza says goal remains to enable partners to provide personalized immunotherapies at a lower cost, higher quality, and more quickly to critically ill patients
