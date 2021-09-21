Egyptian dominance over the tournament for the third year

World No. 1 Ali Farag and World No.2 Nouran Gohar seized the "CIB Egyptian Squash Open 2021" Men and Women's Platinum titles at the Great Pyramids of Giza.

CIB's Hussein Abaza,Amr Mansi with the Winners (Photo: AETOSWire)

The tournament's closing ceremony was attended by H.E. Dr. Ashraf Sobhy- Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Hussein Abaza- CEO and Managing Director of CIB, Mr. Assem Khalifa- President of the Egyptian Squash Federation, and Mr. Alex Gough- CEO of the Professional Squash Association.

Through the tournament, Egypt was able to showcase its capability to host successful international tournaments despite COVID-19 challenges, which enhances Egypt's image in terms of economic and political stability.

This year, the tournament presents the largest prize money among the 8 Platinum events, reaching $590,000, bringing together the best 96 men and women players from 26 different countries.

The finals witnessed strong matches, world no.1 Ali Farag had a 3-2 win over Mohamed El Shorbagy, winning 11-6, 11-9, 2-11, 6-11, 5-11 in 74 minutes, while world no. 2 Nouran Gohar had a 3-2 win over world no. 1 Nour El-Sherbini, winning 11-7, 11-4, 5-11, 7-11, 12-10 in 63 minutes.

Amr Mansi, Tournament Director and IEVENTS Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said: "I feel proud and grateful that my dream is coming true year after year by organizing the CIB Egyptian Squash Open 2021 for the third year in a row". He continued: "I'm very excited to be among our champions, who represent a prestigious image to Egypt globally, reflecting the Egyptian achievements in squash".

Amr Mansi expressed his appreciation to all sponsors and official entities that provided all means of support to the championship, especially the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. Mansi extended his appreciation to CIB for the sustainable support to squash, especially in times of crisis. Mansi added, "It would have never happened without having a real believer and supporter like CIB."

