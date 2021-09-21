Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2021) - Xplore Resources Corp. (TSXV: XPLR) ("Xplore or "the Company"), is pleased to announce that Phase 1 2021 exploration programs have been completed at the Company's Upper Red Lake Gold Project ("Upper Red Lake"), the Pringle Lake Property ("Pringle Lake") and Perrigo Lake Property ("Perrigo Lake") all located in the Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario.

The airborne survey was conducted by Prospectair Geosurveys Inc. based in Gatineau, Quebec using a EC120 Eurocopter Helicopter. The initial Phase 1 program consisted of a high-resolution heliborne magnetic survey ("MAG") flown in a systematic low-level grid pattern with full high-resolution covering the entirety of all three properties. Total survey distance was approximately 2,193-line kms.

Figure 1.0 - Location Map - Red Lake Claim Group



The high-resolution survey has highlighted areas of interest for follow up field verification, including future drill targeting for the next phase of exploration. In addition, the survey is expected to better define the geometry and structural controls on mineralization and will aid in the identification of major litho-structural features.

Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO of Xplore, notes; "We are very pleased to have completed these initial airborne surveys at our three Red Lake properties. We consider the Red Lake district to be one of the premier, low risk, exploration jurisdictions in the world. With over 25 million ounces of historical gold production from past producers; and considering the recent exploration success of Great Bear Resources and First Mining Gold, the Red Lake camp clearly offers excellent potential for new gold discoveries. The preliminary results identify multiple anomalous responses within our assembled claims in this exciting district. Detailed analysis of the data is currently underway and final results are anticipated in 4 to 6 weeks. On receipt of the final data, potential targets of interest will be evaluated and prioritized for follow up exploration which may include initial diamond drilling during the upcoming winter field season."

About Xplore Resources (TSXV: XPLR)

Xplore Resources is a Toronto based mining exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol XPLR and is focused on the acquisition and development of copper and gold projects in the Americas. The Company is led by a highly experienced management team and is comprised of industry experts with executive and senior management experience in geology, banking, private equity, investor relations and law.

Valk Project

Xplore's 100% owned Valk copper-gold project (1,614 Ha) is located in the Nanaimo Mining Division, British Columbia, approximately 20 Km NW of Port Hardy. The Project is road accessible via an extensive network of provincial highways, local roads, and logging roads. Soil geochemistry and surface rock sampling have identified anomalous copper, vanadium, and gold mineralization within rocks of the Karmutsen Formation. Valk is located 25 km north of the former Island Copper Mine (reported historical production 367 Mt @ 0.33% Cu - Ref. BC Minfile 092L 158) and the North Island Copper and Gold Project (Indicated resource of 304 Mt @ 0.21% Cu - Ref. BC Minfile 092L 240).

Qualified Persons

Mr. Wes Hanson, P. Geo., President & CEO of Xplore and registered in the Provinces of Ontario is the "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and is responsible for the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

