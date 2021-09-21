Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2021) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) ("DelphX" or the "Company"), a technology and financial services company focused on bringing new and exciting alternatives to structured product and credit markets, is providing this update to highlight its positioning as a preferred choice for Socially Responsible Investing ("SRI") oriented funds and managers in the fintech space. DelphX believes that its platform is well designed to become an attractive investment for investors with a strong SRI mandate.

As part of this strategy, DelphX recently became a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment ("UN PRI"), which has grown to become the world's leading proponent of responsible investing. While it is well known that environmental, social and governance ("ESG") concerns are a common theme in the equity markets, this same commitment is also taking hold in the structured products sector. To date, the UN PRI reports that over 170 fixed income investors (with nearly US$40trn in collective AUM) and 27 credit rating agencies ("CRAs") have pledged to follow the agency's comprehensive ESG standards. This policy is bolstered by evidence that poor resource management, low public health standards, corruption and other negative social factors can affect the safety of bonds, increasing both volatility and the risk of default.

The DelphX platform can bring greater stability, liquidity and safety to the structured products market, giving SRI advocates new tools that can enhance the assessment of creditworthiness in fixed-income portfolios that maintain high ESG standards. DelphX, at both the corporate and operational level, is committed to maintaining these same practices.

"This is another of the many steps we are taking to make our company a highly desirable institutional investment," said DelphX CEO Patrick Wood. "Some of the first signatories to the UN PRI standards were the same institutions now previewing the DelphX platform. We are excited to join some of the largest companies in the financial services industry in supporting enhanced levels of corporate citizenship."

In anticipation of an expected increase in investor and customer activity, DelphX would also like to highlight the Company's new website (www.Delphx.com) created by our partners at Succinct Social Media, which is designed to better reflect and explain management's current vision for serving the structured product and credit markets.

About DelphX:

DelphX is a technology and financial services company focused on developing and distributing the next generation of structured products. Through its special purpose vehicle Quantem and its broker-dealer DelphX Services Corp, it enables fixed income dealers to offer new Rule 144A securities that optimally transfer and diffuse credit risk, while allowing the enhancement of yield. The new DelphX securities will be regulated by the SEC and enable dealers to competitively structure, sell and make markets in:

Collateralized Put Options (CPOs) that provide secured default protection for underlying corporate, municipal and sovereign securities, and

Collateralized Reference Notes (CRNs) that enable credit investors to take on the default exposure of an underlying security in exchange for enhanced yield.

All CPOs and CRNs are fully collateralized and held in custody by an independent custodian. CPOs and CRNs are proprietary products created and owned by DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

