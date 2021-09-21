Markham, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2021) - Mary Agrotechnologies Inc. (CSE: MARY) (OTCQB: MRRYF) ("Mary Agrotech" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares traded on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, under the symbol "MRRYF", are now Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligible. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of share transactions for publicly-traded companies in the United States. This electronic method of clearing securities accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling a security to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms in the United States.

"We are pleased to have gained DTC eligibility for Mary Agrotech's Common Shares in the U.S.", said Frank Qin, CEO of the Company. "DTC eligibility will enhance our liquidity and exposure to investors from the U.S. and we are excited about the prospect of spreading our story to the U.S. capital markets as we continue on our path towards increasing the presence of our technology in automated agriculture, controlled-environment agriculture, and the vertical farming space."

About Mary Agrotechnologies Inc. (CSE: MARY) (OTCQB: MRRYF)

Mary Agrotechnologies Inc. is a data-driven agriculture technology company developing innovative, cost-effective, automated and efficient growing systems for both the at-home consumer as well as commercial operators.

Find out more at www.mary.ag

For further information, please contact:

Frank Qin, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 (844) 504-5234

Email: investors@mary.ag

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/97113