Operated by Gasunie, the underground storage facility is located near Veendam in the province of Groningen and should be fully operational in 2026. Tests will be run until spring 2022.Dutch natural gas infrastructure and transportation company Gasunie has begun storing hydrogen at its underground storage facility at Zuidwending, near Veendam in the Netherlands' northeastern province of Groningen. "Underground hydrogen storage in salt caverns is a safe, efficient and reliable way to store large quantities of energy, also for a longer period of time," the company said in a statement. "The Zuidwending ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...