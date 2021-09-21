Evaxion Biotech Appoints Dr. Birgitte Rønø as Chief Scientific Officer

Dr. Rønø has developed Evaxion's pre-clinical and early clinical oncology pipeline



Newly-created Chief Scientific Officer role strengthens Evaxion's leadership team

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) ("Evaxion" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies to improve the lives of patients with cancer, bacterial diseases and viral infections, announced today it has promoted its Senior Director, Immuno-Oncology, Birgitte Rønø, Ph.D, to the newly-created position of Chief Scientific Officer, effective immediately.

Lars Wegner, CEO of Evaxion, said: "As Senior Director of Evaxion's Cancer Immunotherapy, Birgitte Rønø played a critical role in the development of Evaxion's pre-clinical and early clinical oncology pipeline. Her appointment as CSO is a well-deserved recognition of her achievements, and she will now take on additional responsibilities to further expand the scientific foundations of Evaxion to advance the development of our pipeline. The CSO position is a new one within Evaxion's leadership team and comes at a key time for the Company, as we continue to make encouraging progress in the clinic, with two of our lead product candidates expected to advance into Phase 2b trials, one in late 2021 and the other in the first half of 2022."

Dr. Rønø has more than 15 years' experience in biopharmaceutical drug discovery, both in academia and industry. Prior to joining Evaxion, Dr. Rønø served as a specialist, team leader and project manager at Novo Nordisk A/S, where she led early drug discovery projects, evaluated in-licensing opportunities, and supported drug development projects with pre-clinical and biomarker expertise.

Birgitte Rønø, CSO of Evaxion, said: "I am very excited to take up my new role as CSO at Evaxion. Having already worked at the company for more than four years, I am intimately familiar with Evaxion's AI-driven immunotherapies and I am looking forward to taking on a leadership role, as we continue to develop these innovative drug discovery processes to improve the lives of patients."

Dr. Rønø holds a Bachelor's Degree in Medicine and a Master's Degree in Human Biology, both from the University of Copenhagen, Denmark. She received her Ph.D in Experimental Oncology and Immunology from the National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, USA and Copenhagen University Hospital, Denmark.

About Evaxion

Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage AI-immunology platform company decoding the human immune system to discover and develop novel immunotherapies to treat cancer, bacterial diseases and viral infections. Based on its proprietary and scalable AI-immunology core technology, Evaxion is developing a broad pipeline of novel product candidates which currently includes three patient-specific cancer immunotherapies, two of which are in Phase 1/2a clinical development, both of which are expected to advance into Phase 2b trials, one in late 2021 and the other in the first half of 2022. In addition, Evaxion is advancing a portfolio of vaccines to prevent bacterial and viral infections currently in preclinical development.

