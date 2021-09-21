Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2021) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (the "Company" or "TELO") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting agreement (the "Consulting Agreement") with Adelaide Capital Markets Inc. ("Adelaide") to provide investor relations consulting services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and applicable legislation.

Adelaide will provide investor relations and consulting services to the Company, effective September 15, 2021. Under the terms of the Consulting Agreement, Adelaide will receive C$8,000 per month from the Company for an initial period of 6 months (subject to extension by mutual agreement) until March 15, 2022. The Company has also granted 100,000 stock options to Adelaide, with each option exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.50 per share, vesting quarterly over a 12-month period. All vested options shall be eligible for exercise for a period ending on the earlier of (i) 2 years from the date of the grant and (ii) 30 days following termination of the agreement.

Adelaide will, among other things, assist with investor introductions and communications, respond to investor and shareholder inquires, work with TELO to prepare corporate materials and press releases and coordinate non-deal roadshows, virtual campaigns, and conferences.

Adelaide is principally owned by Deborah Honig and is an arm's length company based in Toronto, Ontario. Adelaide is a full-service investor relations firm that specializes in small-cap growth companies. As of the date hereof, Adelaide does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right to acquire such an interest.

The stock option grant and the Consulting Agreement are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Telo Genomics

Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in over 150 peer reviewed publications and in 25 clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information please visit www.telodx.com.

For further information, please contact:

Hugh Rogers, Director

416-673-8487

info@telodx.com

MaRS Centre, South Tower, 101 College Street, Suite 200, Toronto, ON, M5G 1L7

www.telodx.com

Tina Byers

Investor Relations

Adelaide Capital

Phone: 905.330.3275

E-mail: tina@adcap.ca

