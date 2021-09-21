Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2021) - Thesis Gold Inc. (TSXV: TAU) ("Thesis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of an airborne light detection and ranging ("LiDAR") survey and a ground-based induced polarization ("IP") geophysical survey at its Ranch Gold-Copper Project, located in the Golden Horseshoe area of north-central British Columbia, Canada.

Ewan Webster, President and CEO, commented, "The IP survey is targeting new zones with extensive alteration footprints typically associated with epithermal and porphyry mineralization. The survey will allow us to look deep in the subsurface to help delineate drill targets for this and future campaigns. Combined these datasets will provide strong value to the project and increase confidence in future drilling."

Thesis has previously reviewed historical IP geophysics against ground magnetics, surface geochemistry, and drilling to produce a geophysical fingerprint for gold mineralization at Ranch. The 2021 IP survey is expected to cover approximately 9.48km2 and will be merged with historical IP data to produce a contiguous grid (Figure 1). The completion of this additional IP will leverage all previous work and is expected to produce strong epithermal and porphyry drill targets in conjunction with the extensive surface geochemistry programs already in progress.

LiDAR is a cost-effective survey method with multiple applications, including delineating structural breaks, mapping lithology, identifying zones of alteration, and providing extremely detailed imagery and topographic data. The survey will provide coverage of the entire project area and is expected to contextualize structural controls on known mineralization within the Property and outline new targets for subsequent surface work and drilling follow-up.





Figure 1: Historical IP (chargeability), 2021 IP areas, and 2021 alteration and structural mapping at Ranch.

Figure 2: Photos of the ground-based induced polarization geophysical survey in progress. Left: DIAS32 Resistivity/IP System recorder. Right: Field technician installing a receiver electrode.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Thesis Gold Inc.

Thesis Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on proving and developing the resource potential of the 17,832-hectare Ranch Gold Project located in the "Golden Horseshoe" area of northern British Columbia, approximately 300 km north of Smithers, B.C. For further details about the Ranch Gold Project, please refer to the Company's current geological Technical Report dated September 18, 2020 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

