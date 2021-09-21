Central European energy group to implement OneStream's Intelligent Finance platform

Energetický a prumyslový holding (EPH), a leading Central European energy group, has selected corporate performance management (CPM) vendor OneStream Software to unify the company's finance operations. EPH will utilize the OneStream platform to streamline their financial close, consolidation, planning and reporting processes for over 400 users across the enterprise.

EPH owns and operates assets in the Czech Republic, the Slovak Republic, Germany, Italy, Ireland, the UK, France and Switzerland. The company manages over €18 billion in assets, with €8.5 billion in revenue in 2020. The company needed a flexible platform that could accommodate the complexity of EPH's assets, as well as manage the company's continued growth and ever-changing business environment. After a detailed evaluation process, OneStream was selected for the platform's modern approach to CPM.

"OneStream brings a new and fresh concept based on predefined process and best practices in financial management," said Martina Matouskova, Business Performance Director at EPH. "The platform is flexible to support our complex business environment as well as rapid changes in our Group structure. Partnering with OneStream will help with future automatization of our finance processes and will play a key role in improving our user experience."

"Just as EPH seeks to achieve excellence in all aspects of its operations, our mission at OneStream is to drive 100% customer success," said Craig Colby, President at OneStream. "We are thrilled to partner with EPH to evolve their financial processes and to support their growth by providing key insights into business performance, flexibility for users and a unified approach to the office of finance, from financial close and consolidation to reporting, planning and analytics."

About EPH

Energetický a prumyslový holding (EPH) is a leading Central European energy group that owns and operates assets in the Czech Republic, the Slovak Republic, Germany, Italy, Ireland, the UK, France and Switzerland.

EPH is a vertically integrated energy utility covering the complete value chain ranging from highly efficient cogeneration, power and heat generation, natural gas transmission, gas storage, as well as gas, heat and electricity distribution and supply. The scope includes also trading and logistics platforms, gas infrastructure management, and real estate development. For more information, visit www.epholding.cz.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investors KKR, D1 Capital Partners, Tiger Global and IGSB. With over 750 customers, 200 implementation partners and 900 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestreamsoftware.com.

