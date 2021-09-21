Trianz Receives the Prestigious BEST Award from ATD

- Award recognizes commitment to employee development.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz is proud to announce that it is a 2021 winner of the Association for Talent Development's (ATD) BEST Award. Trianz is among 71 organizations, including the Best of the BEST which goes to organizations that have won the BEST Award 10 or more times, from around the globe to receive the award this year. Companies were recognized on August 30 during a virtual awards recognition celebration at ATD's International Conference & Exposition in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Trianz was recognized for its learning university's specific focus on developing a future-proof workforce, a 'Joint University' concept with clients to improve project performance, and a talent coefficient framework to assess a team's readiness to embark on various projects.

"We are honored to receive ATD BEST Award - a testament to our established and proven talent development framework, which is strongly aligned with our business goals," said Laura Ferracane, Vice President, Global Human Resources, Trianz.

"We're conscious of the critical strategic role learning plays in the success of an organization and are committed to investing in the growth and development of our people to inspire them to perform to the best of their potential."

The ATD BEST Awards are the talent development industry's most rigorous and coveted recognition. The BEST Awards recognize organizations that demonstrate enterprise-wide success through talent development, and this is the nineteenth year of the BEST Awards. "These 71 organizations are driving impact and solving business challenges through talent development practices, and they are doing it in innovative ways," said Tony Bingham, ATD President and Chief Executive Officer. "Senior leaders in these organizations understand the critical strategic role learning has, and they are committed to investing in the growth and development of their people."

The 2021 BEST Award winners are profiled in a special issue of TD, ATD's flagship magazine. These award-winning organizations, including Trianz, submitted quantitative and qualitative information to ATD about their talent development practices and programs. Applications were assessed in a rigorous blind review by members of the BEST Awards advisory committee comprising a group of experts in the field.

About ATD

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Originally established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).

ATD's members come from more than 120 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led U.S. chapters and international member networks, and with international strategic partners. For more information, visit www.td.org.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions of companies from strategy through execution. Leveraging its global digital transformation database of over 1.5 million datapoints, Trianz provides digital maturity and benchmarking services, data driven transformation strategy development and execution blueprint services. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz helps clients transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing Analytics, Digital, Cloud, Infrastructure and Cyber Security technologies. For more information, visit www.trianz.com.

