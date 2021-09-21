Media Advisory: GlobalSign to Present Webcast on Solving the Digital Document Signing Dilemma for SMBs

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / GMO GlobalSign (https://www.globalsign.com/en), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of digital signing, identity and security solutions for the IoT, today announced it will present a webcast featuring our newest digital signing solution, GMO Sign. The event, "SMB Spotlight: Solving the Digital Document Signing Dilemma" will be available on Wednesday, September 29 at 11:00 a.m. ET on the BrightTALK Channel. The discussion will be led by GlobalSign's Director of Product Marketing and Regional Product Management, Cally Fritsch.

Traditionally, online document signing processes have been complex and unwieldy, or overly simplistic and without the ability to cover every use case or signing scenario. Solutions that offer the fullest range of features are expensive and not the right fit for smaller companies. What's the answer?

Join us for this 45-minute webcast and get to know GMO Sign, the newest digital signing solution to join GlobalSign's industry-leading portfolio. It's the only document workflow platform on the market today developed by a globally renowned Certificate Authority, uniquely equipped to provide secure digital signatures as well as electronic signatures. It's also ideal for small and medium businesses!

Attendees will get a glimpse of what makes GMO Sign a clear winner for SMBs looking to equip their teams for the future.

Key takeaways from the webcast include:

Reasons why remote and hybrid work environments are amplifying existing challenges with document management and digitization

An overview of what features and functionality your document management system should have, so your business can thrive

Real-life examples of how HR teams can utilize GMO Sign for critical document management

Session logistics:

Date and Time: Wednesday, September 29 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Wednesday, September 29 at 11:00 a.m. ET Location: BrightTALK Channel

BrightTALK Channel Session title: SMB Spotlight: Solving the Digital Document Signing Dilemma

SMB Spotlight: Solving the Digital Document Signing Dilemma Session link: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/18068/508855?utm_source=GlobalSign&utm_medium=brighttalk&utm_campaign=508855

About GMO Sign

GMO Sign is a cloud-based document signing workflow solution thoughtfully designed to facilitate secure, simplified, end-to-end document signing, management, approval workflows and storage - all available at a competitive price point. Users at any organization can utilize both electronic and digital signatures through GlobalSign's Digital Signing Service (DSS) to sign documents via a secure user-friendly platform.

The GMO Sign document signing platform offers an easier way to internally and externally exchange, as well as bind documents electronically and securely among multiple parties. It offers both electronic and Adobe Approved Trust List (AATL) digital signatures in one interface, as well as customizable signing workflows depending on internal or external use cases. GMO Sign enables users to add details related to documents, such as renewal dates and notice periods, leading to greatly improved record management. The signing workflows solution also allows for compliance in various countries and industries with new regulations favoring PKI-backed signatures, such as Europe's eIDAS regulation for basic and advanced signatures. To learn more about GMO Sign visit https://www.globalsign.com/en/digital-signatures/gmo-sign-document-signing-software.

Media Relations Contact:

Amy Krigman

Director of Public Relations - West

Phone: 603-570-7060

Email: amy.krigman@globalsign.com

SOURCE: GlobalSign

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/664786/Media-Advisory-GlobalSign-to-Present-Webcast-on-Solving-the-Digital-Document-Signing-Dilemma-for-SMBs