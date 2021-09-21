Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Reaches Two Million End Users Utilizing Their Award-Winning Platform

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels today announced that its solutions now support over two million end users globally.

The Crexendo NetSapiens division is an award-winning, patented cloud-native communications platform delivered via a high availability, multi-tenant solution that can be consumed however the service providers prefer, in their cloud or the NetSapiens cloud, on a subscription or a purchase model. NetSapiens maintains a portfolio of cloud-native solutions, including its flagship SNAPsolution platform and its award winning SnapHD video collaboration solution. NetSapiens was recently spotlighted in Frost & Sullivan's UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) report as the third-party platform vendor with the fastest growth rate in the North American market and the #4 ranked provider of UCaaS seats in North America.

Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer commented "This is a major milestone for Crexendo. When we acquired NetSapiens we did so because we were convinced that it was the best communication platform that was available anywhere. The continued acceptance of the platform by end users confirms our belief. The steady growth is a testament to the hard work done every day by our team and the commitment of our community. We are continuing to make investments and improvement in the platform that will benefit both the NetSapiens community and Crexendo telecom customers. One of the primary advantages of joining with NetSapiens team was to allow Crexendo to offer the VIP platform which is an all-in-one cloud business communications solution with a 100% uptime guarantee offering Video Collaboration, Interactions, and Business Phone communications for customers of all sizes. We provide world class collaboration tools at a price that is better than our competitors. In addition, the VIP Platform features advanced customer experience and call center capabilities to help companies deliver an excellent customer experience. Our combined efforts will continue to make a better company, provide better products and services and to increase shareholder value."

Anand Buch, Chief Strategy Officer stated "This is a very exciting milestone for the entire team. We worked hard as an independent company to be the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the business and continue now as part of Crexendo to make sure that we provide the best UCaaS platform in the business. When NetSapiens merged with the Crexendo we did so knowing we were joining a team that demanded excellence and would settle for nothing less. We strive every day for continuous improvement and are growing a great company for our community of partners, our employees, our vendors, and our shareholders. This is just the start of many more major milestones."

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels. Our solutions currently support over 2 Million end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements including but not limited to Crexendo (i) believing that this is a major milestone; (ii) being that NetSapiens has and had the best communication platform that was available anywhere; (iii) believing that the continued acceptance of the NetSapiens platform by end users confirms the belief of the Company; (iv) believing the steady growth is a testament to the hard work done every day by its team and the commitment of its community; (v) continuing to make investments and improvement in the platform which will benefit both the NetSapiens community and telecom customers; (vi) believing one of the primary advantages of joining with NetSapiens team was to allow the Company to offer the VIP platform and that the Company offers class collaboration tools at a price that is better than our competitors; (vii) believing the combined efforts will continue to make a better company, provide better products and services and to increase shareholder value; (viii) believing the Company will make sure to provide the best UCaaS platform in the business; (ix) believing the team demands excellence and would settle for nothing less; (x) believing the Company strives every day for continuous improvement and is growing a great company for its community of partners, employees, vendors, and our shareholders and (xi) believing this is just the start of many more major milestones.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Crexendo, Inc.

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

602-732-7990

dgaylor@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/664891/Crexendo-Reaches-Two-Million-End-Users-Utilizing-Their-Award-Winning-Platform