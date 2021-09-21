EMulate Therapeutics Inc: EMulate Therapeutics Announces Positive Pre-Clinical Data for its ulRFE Technology Targeting Acute and Chronic Pain; Demonstrates Excellent Pain Reducing Effects Without the Use of Chemicals or Drugs

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / EMulate Therapeutics, Inc. (EMulate) announced today the results of a pain screening study for new candidate therapeutic signals. These signals were tested at ANS Biotech SA in Riom, France, an independent Contract Research Organization (CRO) specializing in proven preclinical pain models, as part of EMulate's scientific and business strategy to expand its ultra-low Radio Frequency Energy (ulRFE®) technology beyond the oncology market.

The ANS Biotech screens tested eleven different pain models and tests (acute, tonic, neuropathic, inflammatory, visceral and post-operative pain). In the screen, eight signal candidates with pain-reducing potential were tested. Four of the eight showed excellent pain-reducing effects and two additional signals showed good pain-reducing effects. In the case of two of those signals, the effects measured were equivalent to or better than the effects of the physical reference drugs (gold standards), including opioids, cannabidiols and anti-inflammatory agents. No adverse events or toxicities were noted or observed in these screens.

"These results mark an exciting turning point for EMulate as we continue to develop and optimize our technology. Stated Chris Rivera, EMulate's President and CEO. These data suggest that radio frequency energy, focused on the ultra-low end of the energy spectrum (ulRFE) may be able to provide beneficial clinical effects without the use of chemicals or drugs, which could be a game changer for many people suffering from acute or chronic pain, and other physical maladies."

EMulate is moving forward to validate and improve on the observed effects of the signal candidates with additional assays at ANS Biotech. New results are expected to validate the screens and demonstrate a significant effect on the pain models tested.

"With the new animal trials under way, we fully expect that the new results will demonstrate an excellent reduction in pain sensation. We look forward to moving into human clinical trials and to expand the capabilities of the ulRFE technology platform, once these animal trials are completed," stated Dr. Xavier Figueroa, Vice President, Preclinical Development.

"We are extremely pleased to collaborate with EMulate on testing the ulRFE® technology in various pain situations using our ALGOGram screening platform. This is a great opportunity to investigate the activity of EMulate's medical device with our screening tool and to show how it can be relevant in this exciting project," said Dr. François Caussade, President and Chief Executive Officer of ANS Biotech. "We are now eager to know the results of ongoing additional assays and to expand our collaboration with EMulate." ALGOGram was initially designed in 2013 to assess, in various pain areas, the analgesic profile of administrable products from active molecules and antibodies for the pharma and biotech industry to probiotics and health supplements for the food industry. "Adapting our unique in vivo screening tool to meet EMulate's needs, and expectations was both challenging and exciting," said Dr. Yassine Darbaky, Chief Business Officer of ANS Biotech. "The results generated with the ulRFE technology are similar to those we have obtained with reference drugs used in ALGOGram. These first data with EMulate's signal candidates are very promising and will be replicated soon in fully powered studies. The innovative technology currently developed by EMulate could dramatically change the pain market landscape over the coming years."

EMulate continues its efforts to expand the ulRFE® technology beyond the oncology market, to develop the technology into a platform for applications in additional medical indications including pain and mental health, animal health, agricultural, non-medical and industrial applications.

About ANS Biotech

ANS Biotech is an independent preclinical CRO specializing in the pharmacology of pain. It supports the research and development efforts of companies developing drug candidates in the field of human and animal health as well as nutrition. ANS Biotech offers consulting services and scientific studies based on clinically relevant in vivo models for the study of promising molecules in the treatment of neuropathic, visceral, inflammatory, post-operative and cancer-related pain. In addition, ANS Biotech created ALGOGram, a unique proprietary in vivo screening platform enabling rapid and cost-effective exploration of the analgesic efficacy of any type of product in a broad range of indications.

About EMulate Therapeutics

EMulate Therapeutics is a clinical stage company utilizing its proprietary ulRFE technology to provide safe and effective therapeutic benefits. The company has generated encouraging data in patients afflicted with glioblastoma and diffuse midline glioma. It has also generated encouraging preclinical data in pain and mental health models, as well as in animal health and bio-agriculture. EMulate Therapeutics is also the licensor of Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (HAPB) proprietary technology. Hapbee is a commercial stage consumer technology company.

