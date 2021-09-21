Engage People Refocuses Leadership Position Directly on Innovation

Alessandro Andriani to focus on innovation, as company prioritizes transformation of the loyalty industry

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Engage People , the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout, today announced that Vice President of Product and Innovation Alessandro (Alex) Andriani will focus even more directly on innovation as the company continues to prioritize transforming the loyalty industry.

"Innovation is at the core of Engage People, so it is a privilege to be tasked with identifying new ways for the company to continue transforming the loyalty industry," said Andriani. "It really speaks to Engage People's commitment to innovation to have a leadership position focused entirely on it. We already are a leader in the transformation of the loyalty and payments industries with our Access+ technology solution and it's important to our mission to continue to find ways to reshape the industries. I can't wait to get started."

Prior to joining Engage People five years ago, Alex was the director of software development at Umbra Control Srl where he developed technology solutions for various industries. Alex also co-founded Octo Development, a mobile application development company in 2010. He was the originator of Access+, the Engage People proprietary technology solution that converts points to currency for use on any white label ecommerce site.

Following the onset of the pandemic, Engage People shifted its focus inward, reviewing and updating its suite of products and services to set the pace for digital transformation within the industry. The company continues to provide its extensive client base with a seamless and data-focused loyalty experience including the premiere pay with points technology solution Access+. In July, the company announced it had experienced 43% year-over-year revenue growth.

"The loyalty landscape is in the midst of a dramatic transformation," said Len Covello, CTO of Engage People. "The accelerated growth of digital commerce, expedited by the pandemic, is permanently altering the industry. I think Alex's innovation-focused role is a testament to our commitment to lead the revolution in the loyalty and payments industries."

Engage People is the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout. The global technology provider connects loyalty programs with global payment systems and online retailers, and covers 100% of the top purchase categories in North America. Leading banks and retailers around the world rely on Engage People for its first-of-its-kind loyalty network and pay-with-points capabilities. Engage People is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and has offices in the U.S., Canada and Italy. For more information visit: www.engagepeople.com .

