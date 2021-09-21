DJ Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (LOUF) Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Sep-2021 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD)

DEALING DATE: 20/09/2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 155.2030

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 627656

CODE: LOUF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BJBLDJ48 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LOUF Sequence No.: 122661 EQS News ID: 1234965 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234965&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2021 08:40 ET (12:40 GMT)