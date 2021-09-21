Coinstox Foundation: Dacxi Chain Crowd-Funding Tokenization Technology Poised to Usher in the Era of Crypto 4.0

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Global WealthTech company, Dacxi, is leading the charge in Crypto 4.0 with the development of the Dacxi Chain, a brand new global tokenized crowd-funding system, designed to close the innovation-funding gap.

"Crowd-funding as we know it is over a decade old, and has some fundamental flaws," says Ian Lowe, CEO Dacxi. "The global enterprise economy comprises of a vast number of investable ideas and entrepreneurs, the significant majority of which are unattainable to everyday investors." Equity crowd funding is a $10billion sector, which with the help of the Dacxi Chain, Dacxi believes has the potential to grow to $1trillion.

According to Cardano, Crypto 1.0 was led by Bitcoin, with the emergence of payment cryptocurrencies. Crypto 2.0 was led by Ethereum, which saw focus extend to include the blockchain technology that enables crypto-coins. This also marked the birth of the tokenization revolution. Despite this, the Proof of Work protocols experienced critical issues such as scale, speed, and cost of use.

The current era, Crypto 3.0, is aiming to solve those issues. In doing so, it aims to create more effective tokenization solutions on a general blockchain platform. "Companies like Cisco, Nokia and Intel created the infrastructure of the internet, which enabled the digital revolution of the last two decades," explains Lowe. "Similarly, Crypto 3.0 is creating the infrastructure upon which the token revolution will be built."

This leads to the next big era, and the next evolution of the blockchain; Crypto 4.0. Crypto 4.0 will see purpose built tokenization technology to deliver solutions that respond to real consumer problems. Rather than the technology-focused solutions of today, Crypto 4.0 will see an influx of bespoke, customer-focused solutions for specific industries, use cases, and countries.

The Dacxi Chain is a prime example of a purpose built solution responding to a known use case. Built upon Dacxi's global network of Crypto Wealth Platforms, the Dacxi Chain will be highly regulated, secure, and crowd-centric - with a focus on helping everyday investors access investment opportunities previously reserved for the wealthy and the connected.

"The Dacxi Chain is an innovative use case for tokenization," says Lowe. "It's not as simple as tokenizing shares, like Tesla Tokens. The development of the Dacxi Chain involves building a regulated global system encompassing deal origination, due diligence, marketing, custody, and liquidity."

It sounds complex, and it is. However, once launched, the Dacxi Chain will be positioned to democratise hyper-growth innovation investment, taking it from the realms of Silicon Valley and elite investors, and delivering it into the hands of the people.

Founded in 2017, Dacxi is no stranger to innovation in the crypto industry. They are the pioneers behind Crypto Wealth - a new sector of the industry, focusing on educating and empowering everyday people to purchase crypto with confidence. The development of the Dacxi Chain is the company's latest major step towards opening up a world of investment opportunities for everyone, no matter who or where they are.

"Crypto 4.0 will see blockchain technology used solve a staggering number of consumer-centric problems, and the world should be watching," says Lowe. "Keep an eye on the Dacxi Chain. Just like Cardano, Solana and friends did this year; it's going to surprise you."

About Dacxi

Dacxi Chain is a global tokenized crowd-funding system that will be powered by the Dacxi Coin. Dacxi is launching this system on top of a global network of crypto-wealth platforms that will provide the unique commercial infrastructure required to deliver the true power of a global tokenized solution and unleash the true potential of crowd-funding to revolutionize the funding of innovative companies worldwide.

