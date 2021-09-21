Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2021) - Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: GEGR) ("Gaensel" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company with assets in Biotech, Cryptocurrency, Software/Gaming and VR, Health, Beauty and Fashion, Technology, High Tech Music and Audio Systems, CRM & Data, Commodities, Retail Coffee, as well as General Contracting and Patented Building supplies, is pleased to announce it has reached an agreement to acquire forty percent of the shareholding of Nova Impianti SRL, https://www.novaimpiantisrl.eu/ , "Nova".

Nova Impianti S.R.L., is an Italian Company founded in 2003 and it is a highly experienced company with administrative headquarters in Monfalcone, and operating with 9000 square meters of which 6000 are covered in Manzano (UD).

Nova is a constructive and professional collaboration in the construction of pipes, in technical and operational design and in quality controls. Nova has more than 100 direct and indirect collaborators throughout the Italian territory. Its plant mechanics, welders and quality control personnel are experienced and qualified and can handle any type of intervention, from the weekend emergency to the total shutdown of the plant.

The Company produces products in various sectors, naval, industrial and civil. High-tech and quality products, products that once in use are not visible but their function is appreciated. The same guarantee safety in power plants, on ships or in engineering plants where there is work with liquids, gases or steam, Nova's products are used all over the world. The Company's passion is the production of steel tubes, deep-drawn bottoms, accessories and special parts, which meet very strict safety requirements.

The Company is pleased to complete this agreement where Nova Impianti SRL strengthens the shipbuilding capacity in its current partner Monferr SRL, https://www.carpenteriamonferr.com/, and increases the number of strategic partners in Europe. The agreement provides Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. a forty percent (40%) shareholding in Nova and Gaensel agreed to provide additional investment capital to Nova. Gaensel Chief Financial Officer, Peter Koley, states "Nova adds over Seven Million USD of gross revenues to our group for calendar year 2021. We anticipate a substantial increase in revenues of both Nova and Monferr in the next year with the anticipation of the reduction in the global pandemic."

On September 25th, 2021, in conjunction with "New to the Street", Gaensel Chief Financial Officer, Peter Koley, will be interviewed by Jane King which will be aired on Bloomberg TV. The Company will provide the time slot on Bloomberg TV later this week.

About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR):

Gaensel Energy Group asset base currently consists of proven companies in Biotech, Commodities, Health, Beauty - Fashion, Green and Renewable Energy, and Technology. The management teams for each of these divisions are actively seeking similar partners in each space for expansion and additional acquisitions. We have been listed on the United States OTC Markets since 2002 and the Company is current.

