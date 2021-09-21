ABEC's Custom Single Run (CSR) Tangential Flow Filtration (TFF) systems bring large-scale performance to single-use filtration and purification

ABEC, a leading global provider of integrated solutions and services for biopharmaceutical manufacturing, today introduced large-scale single-useTangential Flow Filtration (TFF) systems. With the industry's largest flow rates and filter areas, ABEC's CSR TFF technology enables the highest TFF productivity available in a single-use format.

The CSR TFF achieves flow rates greater than 240 liters per minute across cassette-type filter areas up to 40m2, both approximately triple the levels currently available for single-use TFF and similar to the performance available in stainless-steel systems. It is designed for the latest next-generation flexible manufacturing facilities, and customers no longer need to compromise on TFF productivity and cost using multiple smaller single-use TFF systems or a large stainless-steel system. The CSR TFF also features a unique single-use cone-bottom retentate mixing vessel with a high turndown ratio. The mixing vessel is tightly integrated with the recirculation loop to allow for low hold-up volumes and maximum product concentration and recovery.

ABEC leveraged over 30 years of custom stainless-steel TFF engineering and design experience to develop the CSR TFF. To achieve high pressures and flows, ABEC implemented unique single-use design elements including rigid-walled PVDF tubing and an HDPE cassette manifold. The systems can be customized for specific applications and can accommodate different filter membrane types. As such, the systems are ideal for commercial-scale ultrafiltration/diafiltration (UF/DF) for monoclonal antibody manufacturing but could also be used for filtration and purification of other biopharmaceuticals.

"ABEC pioneered the implementation of large-scale single-use bioreactors and fermenters," said Brady Cole, ABEC Vice President, Equipment Solutions. "With the development of large-scale TFF capability, ABEC continues to bring true economies of scale and process flexibility to single-use biomanufacturing."

About ABEC

Since 1974, ABEC has been a leader in delivering integrated process solutions and services for manufacturing in the biopharmaceutical industry. A majority of the world's pharmaceutical and biotech companies are ABEC customers with many of today's leading therapies manufactured by processes and equipment engineered, manufactured, installed and serviced by ABEC. Whether adding capacity or improving existing facilities ABEC's turn-key solutions and support services reduce overall cost and time to market while delivering maximum productivity. Visit: www.abec.com.

