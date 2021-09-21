Elko, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2021) - Lithium Corporation (OTCQB: LTUM) ("LTUM" or "the Company"), a North American corporation focused on energy metals for the growing energy storage sector and high-tech industries, wishes to announce it recently entered into an option agreement with Surge Battery Metals Inc. (Surge) (TSXV: NILI) (OTCQB: NILIF), whereby Surge may earn an 80% interest in Lithium Corporation's San Emidio Lithium-in-Brine property in Washoe County, Nevada. In support of this agreement, and in anticipation of increased activity in the project area, the companies recently increased the claim holdings in the prospect area to 5,560 acres.

Under the terms of the agreement, Surge will make staged cash and share payments, and incur $1,000,000 in exploration expenditures in order to earn an undivided 80% working interest in the prospect. The full terms of the agreement are outlined in the September 20th press release, and LTUM's 8-K filing.

Lithium Corporation has maintained the property since 2010 and recovered up to 80 mg/l Li from near surface brine samples. Tom Lewis, Lithium Corporation President and CEO, recently stated, "I'm delighted to be able to enter into an agreement with the Surge team that could conceivably culminate in development of the property, and look forward to working with them as the property is advanced."

About Lithium Corporation

Lithium Corporation is an exploration company based in Nevada devoted to the exploration for energy storage related resources throughout North America, and looking to capitalize on opportunities within the ever-expanding next generation energy storage markets. Website: www.lithiumcorporation.com.

