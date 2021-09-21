Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Aprendere Skolor AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market 482/21

Listing of Aprendere Skolor AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Aprendere Skolor AB (publ), company registration number 556455-9523, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Aprendere Skolor AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its equities on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be September 28, 2021. Aprendere Skolor AB (publ) has 5 000 0000 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: APRNDR ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 6,250,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015960778 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 234535 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556455-9523 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short name: APRNDR TO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warrants to 1,250,000 be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 4 TO1 entitles to 1 share at a subscription price of SEK 19,20. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: October 10, 2022- October 21, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: October 19, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016588685 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 234543 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------------------ 40 Consumer Discretionary ------------------------------------ 4020 Consumer Products and Services ------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on 08 684 211 10.