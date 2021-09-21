NEO Finance AB: NOTIFICATION OF NEO FINANCE, AB REGARDING TRANSACTIONS CONDUCTED BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES WITHIN AN ISSUER AND BY PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES WITHIN AN ISSUER

"NEO Finance", AB, legal entity code 303225546, with the registered office at A. Vivulskio str. 7, Vilnius (hereinafter - the Company), by initiative of Board and its Resolution on 23 August 2021 10:00 a. m. was convened an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (hereinafter - the General meeting of shareholders), during which it was decided to increase authorized capital of the Company by additional contributions issuing 199 204 units of ordinary registered shares. During the acquisition period, Member of the Board Deividas Tumas, who is a person discharging managerial responsibilities within an issuer (see Appendix No. 1), and UAB Value Capital, a legal entity which is closely associated with before mentioned Member of the Board Deividas Tumas (see Appendix No. 2), exercised the right of priority to acquire the newly issued shares of the Company. Also, the right of priority to acquire the newly issued shares of the Company was exercised by UAB ERA Capital - a person which is closely associated with Evaldas Remeikis and Aiva Remeikiene who are persons discharging managerial responsibilities within an issuer (see Appendix No. 3). Aleksejus Loskutovas Head of Administration Email: aleksejus@neofinance.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1016414