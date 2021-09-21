BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

The information contained in this release was correct as at 31 August 2021. Information on the Company's up to date net asset values can be found on the London Stock Exchange website at:

Performance at month end with net income reinvested One Three One Three Five Month Months Year Years Years Net asset value -4.0% -4.4% 37.8% 75.3% 135.5% Share price -7.1% -11.8% 45.8% 88.0% 160.0% MSCI ACWI Metals & Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index (Net)* -2.7% -2.7% 34.2% 57.7% 105.8% * (Total return)

Net asset value (including income)1: 608.67p Net asset value (capital only): 591.84p 1 Includes net revenue of 16.83p Share price: 566.00p Discount to NAV2: 7.0% Total assets: £1,255.4m Net yield3: 3.9% Net gearing: 11.8% Ordinary shares in issue: 183,750,814 Ordinary shares held in Treasury: 9,261,028 Ongoing charges4: 0.9%

2 Discount to NAV including income.

3 Based on a quarterly interim dividend of 4.00p per share declared on 12 November 2020 and a final dividend of 8.30p per share announced on 5 March 2021 in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020, and a first interim dividend of 4.50p per share declared on 29 April 2021 and a second interim dividend of 5.50p per share declared on 19 August 2021 in respect of the year ending 31 December 2021.

4 Calculated as a percentage of average net assets and using expenses, excluding finance costs, for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Country Analysis Total

Assets (%) Sector Analysis Total

Assets (%) Global 67.6 Diversified 41.1 Australasia 6.7 Copper 18.8 United States 6.6 Gold 16.4 Latin America 5.8 Steel 10.2 South Africa 4.0 Iron Ore 4.2 Other Africa 3.1 Platinum Group Metals 4.0 Canada 2.6 Industrial Minerals 2.3 Indonesia 1.2 Aluminium 1.2 Russia 1.1 Nickel 1.2 United Kingdom 0.9 Silver & Diamonds 0.1 Net Current Assets 0.4 Zinc 0.1 ----- Net Current Assets 0.4 100.0 ----- ===== 100.0 =====

Ten largest investments Company Total Assets % Vale: Equity 6.0 Debenture 4.3 BHP 8.9 Anglo American 7.6 Glencore 6.5 Rio Tinto 5.7 Freeport-McMoRan 5.3 ArcelorMittal 4.9 Newmont Mining 3.4 Barrick Gold 2.9 OZ Minerals Equity 1.1 Royalty 1.7

Asset Analysis Total Assets (%) Equity 91.9 Preferred Stock 3.9 Bonds 3.7 Warrants 0.1 Net Current Assets 0.4 ----- 100.0 =====

Commenting on the markets, Evy Hambro and Olivia Markham, representing the Investment Manager noted:

Performance

The Company's NAV returned -4.0% in August, underperforming its reference index, the MSCI ACWI Metals and Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index (net return), which returned -2.7% (Figures in GBP). The mining sector pulled back in August as most mined commodities came under pressure.

Expectations grew around China curbing steel production, which dampened demand expectations for iron ore (a key input in the steel production process) and saw the iron ore (62% fe.) price fall by 14.3%. Economic data from China was also weaker, with its manufacturing PMI below 50 for the first time since April 2020. Combined with deteriorating global COVID-19 data, which added to concerns around commodity demand, it saw the copper price, for example, fall by 1.8%.

The sector's negative performance in August came despite a very strong reporting season for the miners, which saw stellar returns to shareholders and continued focus on shareholder value creation and capex discipline.

Strategy and Outlook

We are optimistic on COVID-19 vaccine rollouts supporting global economic growth and, in turn, commodity demand. Meanwhile, our analysis shows that the mining sector has performed particularly strongly during periods with significant increases in inflation expectations which we believe we could see this year.

Increased fiscal stimulus globally aimed at kick-starting economies in the COVID-19 crisis is being geared towards infrastructure spending which should support mined commodity demand. Meanwhile, we see the mining sector playing a crucial role in supplying the materials required for low carbon technologies e.g. wind turbines and solar panels.

Capital expenditure has been slashed by the miners since the peak in 2013 which is constraining new commodity supply and supporting prices. Whilst capital expenditure has risen since 2016, it is still a long way below the peak, and we are encouraged by rhetoric from management teams around continued capital discipline.

Mining companies have focused on paying down debt in recent years and balance sheets are exceptionally strong today as a result. Given ongoing discipline, capital is being returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks.

21 September 2021

