Master Data Management Market to Witness magnificent Growth, Revenue to Surge to USD 704.7 Million By 2028 - Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Master Data Management market accounted for USD 29156.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 64435 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 9.8% between 2021 and 2028.

The master data management market has encountered various improvements in the last couple of years. With the beginning of the IoT (Internet of Things), the penetration of information technology all over different sectors has elevated. Various organizations have lifted their investments in IoT tech. The IoT technology provides a broad range of advantages to organizations in the industries of big data analytics, cloud computing, and global networks, thereby powering the master data management market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting businesses across the world. Data management companies try to fight this pandemic by keeping their assets online and ensuring the privacy and security of knowledge across networks. The key professionals, business intelligence professionals, and professionals providing expertise in advanced analytics like AI and ML are involved in their expertise to assist executives to make business decisions on the way to answer the new business challenges caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. Moreover, MDM companies also are facing challenges associated with the info breaches issues. As an example, banking institutes across the world has implemented advanced agile methods to secure their data and ensure accurate data quality.

Growth Factors

The master data management market companies are aiming at innovations in terms of tech improvements and to elevate sturdiness & safety. Mounting requirements for operational excellence and data quality are a number of the drivers that power the event of the master data management market. Current data ownership issues are often among the restrictions of the master data management market. The up-and-coming nations are likely to spice up the lucrative growth opportunities of the worldwide master data management market as compared to the developed nations with improved tech.

Segment Analysis Preview

The global master data management market is divided into applications, types, regions, and industries. The type section in the master data management market comprises consulting implementation, and training & support. In addition to this, based on application the master data management market is divided into customer data, product data, and supplier data.

Government, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, and manufacturing among others are the sectors that are included in the classification of the master data management market. The healthcare vertical to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as the industry is undergoing extensive developments due to advancements in technologies that are enhancing the overall industry. It is a comprehensive sector that has to deal with diverse clinical, administrative, and financial data daily. The industry is highly regulated and needs channelized data insights, improved data quality, and accurate clinical information which is consolidated through the deployment of MDM solutions.

Regional Analysis Preview

Asia Pacific is expected to have highest market growth rate during the forecast period. With the rising awareness about the increase in business productivity, supplemented with competently designed MDM solutions offered by vendors present in this region, is leading to Asia Pacific becoming a highly potential market.

Key Market Players & Competitive Landscape

The major participants in the global master data management market include IBM Corporation, Tibco Software Inc, SAP AG, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc, Riversand Technologies, Informatica Corporation, SyncForce and, Orchestra Networks among Others.

The global Master Data Management Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Implementation

Consulting

Training and Support

By Application

Product Data

Customer Data

Supplier Data

Others

By Industry

BFSI

Government

Retail

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

