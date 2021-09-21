The AbleGamers Foundation Appoints New Director of Peer Counseling, Furthering the Charity's Mission to Combat Social Isolation For Disabled Gamers

Dr. Andy Wu Will Oversee the Growth and Operations of the Charity's Player Consultation Programs

CHARLES TOWN, WV / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / The AbleGamers Foundation - a charity that wields the power of video games to break down the barriers of social isolation for people with disabilities - today announced the appointment of Dr. Andy Wu as the charity's new Senior Director of Peer Counseling, effective immediately. Bringing with him over a decade of expertise in occupational therapy and a deep understanding of program development, Dr. Wu will directly manage and expand the charity's player consultation efforts, leveraging a broad network to get disabled players back in the game in ways that best suit them.

As Senior Director of Peer Counseling, Dr. Wu will further the mission to get players with disabilities the guidance and knowledge they need to play the games they want within a shorter period of time from the initial consultation with AbleGamers. Dr. Wu will emphasize the importance of getting to know each and every player, the games they want to play, and the crucial intersection at which they meet. From there, the necessary peer support will be provided so that players can fully engage in the games they wish to play. Dr. Wu is responsible for developing infrastructure and networks that will allow the charity to provide individualized solutions flexible enough to meet players remotely, as needed.

"I could not be more excited for Dr. Andy Wu to be a crucial part of the AbleGamers team. Over the past year, we've been granted the resources to build capacity, so we've proceeded with the efforts necessary to make the changes and additions that our donors have asked of us," said Mark Barlet, Founder and Executive Director, AbleGamers. "Peer counseling has always been a leading part of our mission since the inception of AbleGamers. Dr. Wu's background as an accomplished Occupational Therapist is an excellent addition to our mission and will bring the work we have always done to the next level and beyond."

Prior to joining the AbleGamers leadership team, Dr. Wu has been a professor of occupational therapy and most recently held leadership roles at institutions of higher education heading up development for occupational therapy programs.

"I am thrilled to join AbleGamers in its mission to combat social isolation and improve the lives of people with disabilities," said Dr. Andy Wu, Sr. Director of Peer Counseling, AbleGamers. "The unmet need to address accessibility within the gaming space continues to grow as we raise public awareness. I am excited for the opportunity to expand our ability to connect as many players as possible to the games they love."

Dr. Andy Wu received a Master's degree in Occupational Therapy and a Ph.D. in Therapeutic Science from the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas.

About The AbleGamers Charity

The AbleGamers Charity is a 501(c)(3) charity that wields the power of video games to break down the barriers of economic and social isolation for people with disabilities. Through received support and donations, AbleGamers provides disabled gamers with assistive technologies (including their Expansion Pack program) that allow those with limited real-world mobility to experience what it is like to walk, run, climb, drive and even fly - in a virtual world. AbleGamers additionally advises developers and publishers on how to best incorporate accessibility options so that their video game titles may reach and appeal to the widest and most diverse audience possible. To find out how your support or donations can help them positively impact an even greater number of individuals with disabilities, please visit www.ablegamers.org

