Mucinno Holding, Inc. Negotiates Contract with CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

Mucinno Holding, Inc. (MCNO) is negotiating a contract with CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) to be a supplier of recycled silica sand and a provider of transport services.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Mucinno Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCNO) is pleased to announce that it is negotiating a contract with CEMEX to supply silica sand and provide transport services. It is agreed to keep supplying the multiple concrete plants located in the center region of Mexico with 75,000 tons of silica sand annually. The strategic location of the mine is a beneficial factor for the company since it eliminates the competition in the region.

The total demand for our sand and freight has increased by 34% in this circuit, with respect to last year, a figure that is estimated to continue its growth throughout the year due to an increase in the construction sector that exists in the country. According to INEGI there was a 16% increase of cement production just in June.

The sand we are providing in this contract is recycled sand, it means that it is collected from foundry residuals. These residuals are presented in foundry molds that are revalued and processed to have a high-quality raw material as a result. This process reduces the negative impact on the environment and on the community's health.

Mucinno Holding, Inc. has worked with CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. for more than 15 years, time in which it has managed to build a firm commercial relationship due to the fulfillment of silica sand orders, which has resulted in the formation of circuits and contracts to supply raw materials to its plants.

Edgar Mucino Castillo, CEO of Mucinno Holding said: "We will be pleased to formalize the supply with a contract, especially with a world class company such as CEMEX."

About CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high quality products and reliable service to customers and communities throughout the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. They produce, distribute, and sell cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and related building materials in more than 50 countries, and they maintain trade relationships in approximately 102 nations. It has annual revenues of 13 billion dollars.

To learn more about CEMEX, visit: www.cemex.com.

About Mucinno Holding, Inc.

Mucinno Holding is a group focused on mining activities that specializes on the extraction and transport of aggregates. It owns two silica sand mines and transport equipment to supply its consumers. The company aims to expand by offering more services to their clients and innovate creating finished goods made from their own raw material.

To learn more about Mucinno Holding, Inc. visit: www.mcno.com.mx

Shareholder Notice

Let us begin with the great gratitude we have for placing your trust in us. We want to let you know that we are working hard on the projects that have been presented to us, which are the fruit of much effort and dedication from previous years.

We continue to be leaders in the production and sales of recycled silica sand, a market in which we have no competition.

We maintain a philosophy of continuous improvement in the processes to be increasingly efficient and make this company grow, taking advantage of the opportunities we have; We will continue to keep you abreast of the strategic movements of the company

To contact us please write to investors@mcno.com.mx , we will be happy to hear from you.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1993 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are subject to significant uncertainties that involve known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in any such forward-looking statements and any such difference may be caused by risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's news releases and/or its filings with the OTC Bulletin Board or as a result of other factors.

Company Contact:

Mucinno Holding, Inc.

investors@mcno.com.mx

www.mcno.com.mx

SOURCE: Mucinno Holding, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/664968/Mucinno-Holding-Inc-Negotiates-Contract-with-CEMEX-SAB-de-CV