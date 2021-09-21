IJJ Corp.: IJJ Corporation (IJJ Corp), (OTC: IJJP) Business update on eCETP

SILVER SPRING, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / IJJ Corp. (OTC PINK:IJJP)

IJJP News Headliners:

Phase 2 Status projected: eCETP deployment Mid-October 2021.

Developer Website: https://Montech.io

Development Stage: eCETP Web/Application design staging phase.

New Project:

The Mandatory Training Program is a Kick Start investment into developing the eCETP marketplace.

Deployment of MTP will build a footprint in launching eCETP.

Description: The Mandatory Training Course provides a free training product package to the prospective Alliance Partner. MTP completion awards Alliance Partners certification to sponsor and deploys resources to conduct a live campaign that generates working capital.

Project Title: Without A Commitment To Join.

The implementation of a Mandatory Training Program:

The MTP training has four stages:

Membership Category Requirements to qualify Preparation Required to stage a Donation Campaign The training course includes benchmark standards required of Certified Alliance Partner. Before entering the virtual Mandatory Training Course, the trainee has prepared their donation campaign for training and deployment.

The above information is for IJJP Shareholders and Market Makers. We will continue to post on Twitter, LinkedIn posts, provide News Releases on material events, task projections, or any discoveries as they occur.

IJJ Corp: IJJ Corp is an ambitious, innovative company offering Business Processing as a Service (BPaaS) and a Blockchain Cryptographic exchanger within a private network designed to give access to investors, budget funding services, and networking business services.

The Company aims to continue developing and integrating services and products to bring its clients the most comprehensive, innovative, turnkey solutions and management services.

The Company will issue additional Press Releases on the status of the items referred to above within the next few weeks.

