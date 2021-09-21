Eversio Wellness Ltd.: Eversio Wellness Harvests Its First Legally Grown Psychoactive Mushrooms

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Eversio Wellness Ltd. ("Eversio" or the "Company"), a mushroom wellness company, has harvested its first legal flush of psilocybin producing mushrooms under its Health Canada-issued Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence. Psilocybin mushrooms, commonly known as magic mushrooms, contain a naturally occurring psychoactive compound, called psilocybin, involved in many clinical trials and research studies looking at its potential benefits for treating depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, addiction and withdrawal, autoimmune diseases and other brain health conditions.

In July, Eversio received its Health Canada regulatory approval to produce psilocybin for research and development, including supplying products to clinical and research trials, and to supply prescription-controlled substances to patients in need through partnerships with health care providers using Health Canada's Special Access Program.

"Our mission is to improve lives by producing safe, standardized, natural psilocybin-based products that hold the potential to reduce suffering in many ways," said Craig Garden, Eversio's CEO. "Our first harvest marks a significant chapter in our company's story as we are one step closer to bringing psychedelic mushrooms to research and healthcare communities across Canada and through global partnerships."

"This is an important milestone for Eversio," said Garnet Martens, Eversio's Chief Scientific Officer. "Our diligent hard work in the lab has produced amazing results in less than two months since receiving our Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence from Health Canada. This paves the path forward for Eversio to begin collaborative research studies in the coming months to unleash the benefits of psilocybin producing mushrooms."

Garnet Martens oversees Eversio's research and development activities including the cultivation of mushrooms and extraction of psilocybin. Garnet is an accomplished scientist with over 20 years of experience in research and diagnostic laboratory management. Garnet previously managed an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 laboratory, which has led to proven results with quality assurance and Canada Food Inspection Agency regulators.

Key Highlights from Eversio's Lab:

Creation of a custom spore library, which today includes the first spore print from Eversio's first harvest;

Hiring of a full-time laboratory technician in August 2021 to support all lab activities;

Purchase of state-of-the-art equipment that will arrive this fall; and

Upcoming expansion of Eversio's GMP compliant research and development lab.

Photo taken on September 20, 2021 of Eversio's first psilocybin producing mushrooms.

About Eversio Wellness Ltd.

Eversio is a Canadian mushroom wellness company providing high-potency, organic functional mushroom extract products and developing novel formulations with psilocybin. Eversio offers functional mushroom capsules and blends made from only the whole fruiting body of the functional mushroom life cycle. No mycelium, fillers, or grain. For more information on Eversio, visit: https://www.eversiowellness.com/.

