Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Empowers Productivity with Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Microsoft 365

New Offering Delivers Modernized Email and Productivity Applications through a Flexible, Scalable Services Approach

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 21, 2021 (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced the launch of Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Microsoft 365. The offering takes a holistic approach to email and productivity application solutions for small, medium, or enterprise customers covering the areas of roadmap and strategy, tech guidance and advice, business process design, enhancements, adoption and ROI, and security and compliance.



Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Microsoft 365 provides accessible, flexible, scalable, and cost-effective services for Microsoft 365, helping maximize value and deliver better business outcomes while modernizing applications through businesses application strategy and operations. Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Microsoft 365 pod partners work alongside businesses every step of the way to optimize and manage modern email and productivity application solutions, so businesses can maximize their investment with Microsoft 365, and take advantage of native security features starting with identity and access management.

As organizations seek to drive efficiencies, they continue to look for ways to optimize and modernize their email and productivity application investments to deliver improved customer experiences, market differentiation and secure their operations.

"Modernizing applications has grown to be a major enterprise initiative and many organizations are hard at work transforming their applications portfolios to build business agility and achieve digital transformation objectives," says Pete Marston, research director, IDC's Intelligent Application Services*.

"Companies need to find ways to maximize the value they get out of their existing applications while they modernize their application portfolio," said Kevin Carroll, general manager, applications for Rackspace Technology. "To meet those objectives, they need access to expertise that is flexible, scalable, and economical. Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Microsoft 365 provides that expertise across a number of M365 disciplines to optimize and secure the usage of Microsoft 365, modernize business application strategy, and provide technical guidance on application operations."

Core components included in Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Microsoft 365 include:

Access to a dedicated pod of on-demand Microsoft 365 application experts to optimize and manage complex application challenges.

Consultative project-based application services to assess the current application landscape, organizational capabilities, requirements, and desired future state, as well as strategic planning, design, development, and implementation.

Work alongside Microsoft 365 engineers to configure native Microsoft 365 capabilities, including Device Management and Data Loss Prevention, improving adoption and maximizing your investment.



Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Microsoft 365 includes a complimentary Email & Productivity Application Discovery Session, along with a complimentary strategy session to learn how Rackspace Technology can accelerate the company's path to modernizing and securing email and productivity solutions.

* IDC, "Lessons Learned from 23 Application Modernization Initiatives," US46042218, February 2020

For more information visit: https://www.rackspace.com/lp/rackspace-elastic-engineering-microsoft-365

Microsoft 365

Microsoft 365 with Microsoft Teams is a cost-effective cloud solution for real-time collaboration and secure work from anywhere. It includes Microsoft Teams, cloud storage, and familiar Office apps with advanced security options. Businesses can use it to chat, call, host online meetings, and collaborate in real time for remote and onsite work. It is an integrated solution that allows your team to get work done securely, all in one place.

Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Contact:

Natalie Silva

publicrelations@rackspace.com