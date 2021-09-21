- (PLX AI) - Handelsbanken convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting and proposes extra dividend of shares in Industrivärden.
- • The dividend is intended to consist of approximately 30.5 million class A shares in Industrivärden, corresponding, as of today, to a value of approximately SEK 8.7 billion, or SEK 4.42 per share, based on the closing price for the Industrivärden class A share on 20 September 2021
- • The shares are currently managed by Handelsbankens Pensionsstiftelse, but are proposed to be acquired by Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) before they are distributed to the shareholders
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de