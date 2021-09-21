DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR shareholding

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR shareholding 21-Sep-2021 / 16:20 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 1,184 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Deferred Bonus Plan in 2018 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 21 September 2021 was 74,804 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP3.106117 1,184 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) status Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 22,008 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) Nature of the Performance Share Plan in 2018, 2019 and 2020. The resultant total shares under the transaction Performance Share Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 21 September 2021 was 1,389,283 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP3.106117 22,008 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Loraine Woodhouse b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 620 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Ms Woodhouse as at 21 September 2021 was 39,180 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP3.106117 620 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Loraine Woodhouse b) Position / PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) status Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 14,313 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2018, 2019 and 2020. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Woodhouse as at 21 September 2021 was 903,514 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP3.106117 14,313 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 476 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 21 September 2021 was 30,104 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP3.106117 476 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 8,729 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2019 and 2020. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 21 September 2021 was 551,061 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP3.106117 8,729 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Andy Randall b) Position / status PDMR (Group Chief Operating Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 381 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Mr Randall as at 21 September 2021 was 24,143 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP3.106117 381 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Andy Randall b) Position / status PDMR (Group Chief Operating Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 5,187 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2019 and 2020. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Randall as at 21 September 2021 was 327,456 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP3.106117 5,187 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Paul O'Hara b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Property Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 1,745 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2019 and 2020. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Hara as at 21 September 2021 was 110,211 shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP3.106117 1,745 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Rob Keates b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Transformation Officer and Managing Director of Tredz) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 451 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2020. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Keates as at 21 September 2021 was 28,492 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP3.106117 451 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Tim O'Gorman b) Position / status PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 952 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2019 and 2020. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Gorman as at 21 September 2021 was 60,148 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP3.106117 952 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Neil Holden b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Information Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 1,496 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2019 and 2020. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Holden as at 21 September 2021 was 94,467 shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP3.106117 1,496 volume(s)

