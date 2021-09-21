Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical – Jetzt der Durchbruch für gleich zwei Schlüsseltechnologien!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B5TU ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Ticker-Symbol: HDK 
Frankfurt
21.09.21
08:06 Uhr
3,460 Euro
+0,020
+0,58 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5203,62018:55
Dow Jones News
21.09.2021 | 17:52
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR shareholding

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR shareholding

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR shareholding 21-Sep-2021 / 16:20 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Graham Stapleton 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   1,184 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Deferred Bonus Plan in 2018 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the Deferred 
                Bonus Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 21 September 2021 was 74,804 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP3.106117   1,184 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2021-09-17

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Graham Stapleton 
b)      Position /    PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) 
       status 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
                22,008 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      Nature of the  Performance Share Plan in 2018, 2019 and 2020. The resultant total shares under the 
       transaction   Performance Share Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 21 September 2021 was 1,389,283 
                shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP3.106117   22,008 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2021-09-17

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Loraine Woodhouse 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   620 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan 
                held by Ms Woodhouse as at 21 September 2021 was 39,180 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP3.106117   620 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2021-09-17

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Loraine Woodhouse 
b)      Position /    PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) 
       status 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the  14,313 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction   Performance Share Plan in 2018, 2019 and 2020. The resultant total shares under the 
                Performance Share Plan held by Ms Woodhouse as at 21 September 2021 was 903,514 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP3.106117   14,313 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2021-09-17

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Karen Bellairs 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   476 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan 
                held by Ms Bellairs as at 21 September 2021 was 30,104 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP3.106117   476 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2021-09-17

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Karen Bellairs 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   8,729 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Performance Share Plan in 2019 and 2020. The resultant total shares under the 
                Performance Share Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 21 September 2021 was 551,061 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP3.106117   8,729 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2021-09-17

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Andy Randall 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Group Chief Operating Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   381 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan 
                held by Mr Randall as at 21 September 2021 was 24,143 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP3.106117   381 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2021-09-17

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Andy Randall 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Group Chief Operating Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   5,187 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Performance Share Plan in 2019 and 2020. The resultant total shares under the 
                Performance Share Plan held by Mr Randall as at 21 September 2021 was 327,456 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP3.106117   5,187 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2021-09-17

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Paul O'Hara 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Property Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   1,745 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Performance Share Plan in 2019 and 2020. The resultant total shares under the 
                Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Hara as at 21 September 2021 was 110,211 shares 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP3.106117   1,745 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2021-09-17

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Rob Keates 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Transformation Officer and Managing Director of Tredz) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   451 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Performance Share Plan in 2020. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share 
                Plan held by Mr Keates as at 21 September 2021 was 28,492 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP3.106117   451 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2021-09-17

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Tim O'Gorman 
b)      Position / status PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   952 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Performance Share Plan in 2019 and 2020. The resultant total shares under the 
                Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Gorman as at 21 September 2021 was 60,148 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP3.106117   952 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2021-09-17

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Neil Holden 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Information Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   1,496 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Performance Share Plan in 2019 and 2020. The resultant total shares under the 
                Performance Share Plan held by Mr Holden as at 21 September 2021 was 94,467 shares 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP3.106117   1,496 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2021-09-17

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  122683 
EQS News ID:  1235017 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235017&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2021 11:20 ET (15:20 GMT)

HALFORDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.